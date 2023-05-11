Boerne Presents Hospitality Hero Awards for National Travel and Tourism Week

YOLO TX and My Curly Adventures Receive Recognition

/EIN News/ -- Boerne, TX, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13, 2023), Visit Boerne is excited to announce the selection and presentation of this year’s Hospitality Hero Award to two Texas travel industry advocates and leaders. They have both not only served the Boerne community by consistently going above and beyond to tell the Boerne story to their audiences, but have also stepped up and become leaders themselves within the industry.

At a luncheon on Wednesday, May 10th, at The Bevy Hotel in Boerne, TX, members of the Visit Boerne team bestowed a Hospitality Hero Award plaque each to YOLO TX and My Curly Adventures in appreciation for their ongoing relationship and partnership in promoting Boerne Texas as an elevated Hill Country experience for all travelers to enjoy. “Their continued support has substantially aided in putting Boerne, TX, on the map as an exciting travel destination for visitors across the globe,” said Larry Woods, Visit Boerne Director.

YOLO TX is an award-winning, weekly traveling show that explores entertainment, food, and things to do across the great state of Texas. The program has highlighted favorite Boerne eateries and breweries like Peggy’s on the Green and Bear Moon Bakery, craft beer hot spots including the Dodging Duck and Free Roam Brewing Company. Other favorite episodes include lodging establishments like the historic Kendall Hotel and The William, as well as attractions like the Cave Without a Name and the Hill Country Mile. In attendance representing YOLO TX and Quarter Moon Productions were VP of Marketing and Programming, Erika Grimm; Producer, Jackie Delgado; Show Host, Aerin Carreno; and Videographer, Jason Roberts.

Jessica Serna is the creative mind, blogger, writer, photographer, and face of My Curly Adventures, a Texas-based travel brand. She and her husband, Ismail Mpiana, inspire and encourage people to find the magic in the everyday adventures that can be found throughout Texas and beyond. They have shared the Boerne experience with their audience over multiple visits to the award-winning Hill Country Mile, Boerne City Lake Park, and the Cibolo Center for Conservation, as well as numerous meals and drinks at eateries and breweries like Tusculum Brewing Co., Richter Tavern, The Creek Restaurant, and Boerne Taco House. Both Jessica and Ismail attended Wednesday’s awards luncheon.

For the last 40 years, National Travel and Tourism Week has been celebrated during the first week in May as a reminder of the role that the U.S. travel industry plays in stimulating economic growth, elevating the quality of life, cultivating vibrant communities, and creating quality job opportunities across the nation. Visit Boerne is excited to honor these two tourism advocates for their contributions to Boerne and the industry overall.

