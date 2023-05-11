Urbana Corporation Has Approximately 35% Interest in Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC

/EIN News/ -- /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)



Trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. announced today they will be offering 24-hour trading, five days a week, for selected stocks and exchange-traded funds. Investors will now be able to trade stocks such as Apple, Amazon and Tesla after regular stock-trading hours.

This offering is being facilitated through Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC, one of Urbana Corporation’s private equity holdings.

Urbana Corporation owns approximately 35% of Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC.