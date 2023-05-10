FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 10, 2023

Governor Parson Announces Launch of Mobile App for Schools to Rapidly Alert Responders and School Staff to Emergencies

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that public and charter schools in Missouri can begin signing up to utilize a new state-funded mobile emergency alerting app that allows teachers and others to rapidly alert school staff and first responders to emergency situations. The alert app will be available free to schools and users. Continue reading the news release from Governor Mike Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov