Safety Leaders Target Top Workers’ Comp Claim With Help from the Michelin Man

/EIN News/ -- St Paul, MN, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety work gear innovator Ergodyne has teamed up with Soles by Michelin® to tackle the top cause of workers' compensation claims in the United States with an anti-slip solution that puts high-performance tire technology underfoot.

According to the National Floor Safety Institute, slips and falls lead the way in workers’ compensation claims in the United States––85% of which cite slick surfaces as the main cause. The U.S Department of Labor reports that slips and falls make up the majority of general industry accidents.

The new 6326 Spikeless Traction Device from Ergodyne was developed with Michelin® work compound extreme rubber specifically engineered to adhere and adapt to slippery surfaces, providing exceptional grip and traction through water, oil, grease and other slick substances to reduce the risk of slips and falls. The sling-style traction fits easily over work boots or shoes for added anti-slip protection and is ideal for workers who need additional stability but also prefer to wear their own shoe or boot on the job.

It’s the latest addition to a comprehensive line of traction solutions that includes models for outdoor (6300, 6300TC, 6304, 6310, 6315), indoor (6326), and transitional (6325) applications (moving frequently between indoors and outdoors). With its straightforward, lightweight design and tire-inspired tread, the 6326 is the ideal solution for applications like food processing plants, car washes, auto mechanics/detailers and more.

Official, independent lab testing reported 23% better grip than the leading competitive device + 10% better than leading slip-resistant work boots.

"Our partnership with Soles by Michelin® has allowed us to develop a state-of-the-art product that addresses the most common workplace injury in the country," said Alsie Nelson, Product Director, Ergodyne. "We're proud to offer a complete traction line up that provides workers with the protection they need to stay safe and productive on the job, whether the challenge is snow and ice or oil and grease."

Ergodyne President/CEO Tom Votel also urged action in reducing the risk of slips and falls.

“Knowing how common and costly slips and falls are on the job, providing a solution like we’ve developed with the 6326 is a modest, smart investment in protecting people and the bottom line of the business they serve.”

To learn more, email support@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D™ Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

