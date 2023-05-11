Full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe bound direction for joint repair work

Main, News Posted on May 11, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of a full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kāne‘ohe bound direction between the Hālawa Interchange and Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 9) , for joint repair work. Roadwork will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday night, May 12, and continue through 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, May 14.

In addition, crews will utilize the full closure for maintenance work in the Harano Tunnel. If work is finished before Sunday morning, the road will be opened for use.

Motorists traveling in the Kāne‘ohe bound direction are advised to use the Likelike Highway or the Pali Highway as alternate routes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather-permitting.

###