Minnesota State Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence hosts the next annual 2MTEC conference August 8-9m 2023

Minnesota State Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence hosts the 2MTEC conference on August 8-9m 2023 at Moorhead HS Career Academy

BEMIDJI, MINNESOTA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota State Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence, located at Bemidji State University, is hosting a two-day, high-impact conference specifically designed for career and technical educators. This annual conference rotates around the state of Minnesota, bringing exposure to Minnesota’s important manufacturing sector and the educators that prepare the talent they hire.

The goal of this conference is to increase the knowledge and preparedness of secondary and post-secondary educators. The overall goal is to better prepare educators, which will positively impact students who may pursue careers in advanced manufacturing.

This event will provide cutting-edge industry knowledge and educational best practices for teaching in-demand CTE skills across multiple conference tracks, including Employability Skills, Welding, Machining, Mechatronics, Additive Manufacturing, and Quality in Manufacturing. There will be multiple breakout sessions and hands-workshops focused on these topics, dynamic and engaging keynote speakers, manufacturing tours, exhibitor opportunities, and multiple networking opportunities.

“This is the first conference in the state that brings together the advanced manufacturing industry and secondary and post-secondary educators aligned with advanced manufacturing education. We are targeting 175-200 attendees at the conference, which will impact 10,000 students across Minnesota and the upper Midwest on an annual basis. These students may likely pursue careers in advanced manufacturing, so the impact and importance of this conference cannot be overemphasized,” stated Jeremy Leffelman, Executive Director of the Minnesota State Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

Hosted by Bemidji State University, the Minnesota State Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence is one of eight Minnesota State Centers of Excellence, each serving a major industry that faces serious workforce challenges. The centers collaborate with industry and educators to attract and prepare students for success in high-demand careers.

Strategically located throughout the state, the Minnesota State Centers of Excellence drive workforce innovation through education and industry collaboration - and provide thought leadership on workforce development in their respective industries.

For more information about this conference or to register, visit mnmfg.org/2mtec/. Learn how you can become a sponsor of this conference.