GARY K. LEVI AND JORGE ISLAS LOPEZ CELEBRATE CINCO DE MAYO AT NASDAQ CLOSING BELL CEREMONY

Left to Right: Consul General Jorge Islas Lopez, and President of Visit Mexico USA, Gary K. Levi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary K. Levi, President of Visit Mexico USA, the company exclusively charged with the promotion and marketing of all tourism for the country of Mexico in the United States, joined Consul General Jorge Islas Lopez in a ceremonial bell ringing held at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City, on May 5, 2023.

“It was a great honor to participate with Consul General Lopez on this joyous day when millions around the world remember Cinco de Mayo. It is a glorious time in Mexico and around the world when the Mexican people celebrate their victory against the forces of Napoleon 161 years ago, standing their ground in the town of Puebla. On that day over a century and a half ago, the town of Puebla rang its bells in victory, and today the world celebrates with all of Mexico. We thank NASDAQ for recognizing this special occasion and inviting Visit Mexico USA and the Consul General to participate in the closing bell ceremony,” said Gary K. Levi.

About Visit Mexico USA
Visit Mexico USA was formed by Kent M. Swig, Gary K. Levi, and Alvaro Vitolo to market and promote visitor travel to Mexico. The three principals have decades of experience in the hospitality, tourism, real estate, marketing, and government sectors of the economy. With their respective backgrounds, they bring to this collaboration a wealth of knowledge to effectively create the visibility and awareness necessary to substantially increase business and tourism interest in Mexico. The three principals have assembled an executive team that includes the best leaders in the leisure and travel and branding industries.

