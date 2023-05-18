Submit Release
Eco-Friendly Clothing Company Helps Local Artists

Naples-Based Artist’s ‘Need to Create’ Combines Her Passion for Art and Apparel

Starting Everglades Threads was a passion project for me”
— Denise Wauters

NAPLES, FL, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everglades Threads is an online boutique with a creative and artful twist. Naples local Denise Wauters founded the company in 2021 to support local artists and showcase their one-of-kind pieces on wearable, eco-friendly products. Her own Florida-themed artwork kicked off the company’s Artful Apparel Collection.

The Collection includes popular pieces from other artists like Hannah Ineson and Tara O’Neill, which can be found on the online store at EvergladesThreads.com. Designs vary from paintings of local musicians and vibrant Florida oranges to serene watercolor landscapes.

“Starting Everglades Threads was a passion project for me,” says CEO & Founder Denise Wauters. “I have watched my artist friends and clients struggle to get their incredible artwork noticed. With low budgets and heavy schedules, figuring it out on their own is often fruitless.”

As CEO & Founder of Paradise Web, Denise uses more than 3 decades of marketing experience, and connections in the Southwest Florida art world, to promote a new kind of “wearable art” specific to the Southwest Florida region.

Everglades Threads is driven by a passion for creativity, self-expression and a commitment to decreasing our ecological footprint. We do this by offering soulfully crafted designs on eco-friendly fabrics that are ultra soft and sure to become a go-to favorite. Each of our collections has a unique purpose: from supporting local artists, to conservation efforts, to simple designs meant to bring a smile to your face. To shop our online store, visit EvergladesThreads.com.

