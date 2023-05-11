Ag Resource Management Earns Two Honors in Annual “Best of Northeast Arkansas” Competition

Ginny Gilbert, ARM Sr. Loan Officer, voted “Best Farm Loan Officer”, and ARM’s Jonesboro office earns silver in “Best Ag Lender” category.

/EIN News/ -- Jonesboro, Ark., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ag Resource Management (ARM) earned two awards in the 2023 “Best of Northeast Arkansas” competition for their work serving Northeastern Arkansas farmers’ finance needs. The competition was hosted by Jonesboro Radio Group. Winners were selected by a public vote.

Ginny Gilbert, ARM Senior Loan Officer and Crop Insurance Agent, was recognized as the “Best Farm Loan Officer” in Northeast Arkansas. ARM’s Jonesboro office received silver honors in the “Best Ag Lender” category.

Agriculture is a crucial industry for Arkansas. In 2021, agriculture added almost $5.2 billion to the state’s economy, and its share of the state’s GDP was 2.7 times above the national average, according to research from the University of Arkansas.

ARM is a unique lender in the agricultural finance world, as ARM primarily uses the upcoming crop as collateral on operating loans. ARM leverages its experience in the agriculture industry and its proprietary technology to underwrite and fund most loans in a matter of days, instead of weeks.

“We can customize a loan to fit many borrowers’ operating needs, including farmers who rent rather than own their land, beginning farmers, and large operators who need higher lines of credit,” Gilbert said.

“Helping farmers is the reason ARM exists. We’ve been able to help third and fourth generation farming operations stay in business,” said Tom Davey, Area Manager for ARM’s Jonesboro office.

As for Gilbert, “her recognition as the top ag loan officer in the region is well-deserved,” Davey said. “She worked her way up in the company over the last eight years through hard work and understanding Northeast Arkansas farmers’ needs. She plays a huge role in the success of the company and this market.”

Katherine Kirkpatrick Ag Resource Management 16823485309 kkirkpatrick@armlend.com