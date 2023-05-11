PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE AMBASSADOR EXTRAORDINARY AND PLENIPOTENTIARY OF THE REPUBLIC OF KOSOVO TO THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA

SAMOA, May 11 - (Thursday 11 May 2023)

The Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Kosovo to Samoa, Her Excellency, Mrs. Jetmira Berdynaj Shala, traveled to Samoa to present her Letter of Credence to the Member of the Council of Deputies, Afioga Le Mamea Ropati Mualia. The credential ceremony was held this Thursday 11 May 2023 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, where H.E. Mrs. Jetmira Berdynaj Shala was accredited as the new Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Samoa.

Samoa and Kosovo continue to maintain cordial and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2017. During the credential ceremony, the Ambassador emphasized in her remarks that Kosovo is fully committed to intensifying its relations with other countries, including Samoa. Since gaining Independence in 2008, Kosovo can proudly share with the world its success in statecraft and has managed to build stable institutions, guardians of democracy, and protection of human rights and freedom for all its citizens. The Member of the Council of Deputies, Afioga Le Mamea Ropati Mualia recognized H.E. Mrs. Jetmira Berdynaj Shala as the first Ambassador of Kosovo accredited to Samoa, which stands as a testimony of both countries shared commitment to further strengthen their friendship, rooted in mutual respect and trust. Afioga Le Mamea Ropati Mualia expressed his confidence that the Ambassador’s visit to Samoa will produce meaningful discussions and deepen the cooperation of both nations on matters of mutual interest.

Her Excellency, Mrs. Jetmira Berdynaj Shala, holds a Master’s Degree in Professional Studies in Public Administration and Management from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2008, holding senior positions as Head of the Consular Department and took up an overseas diplomatic post as Consul at the General Consulate of the Republic of Kosovo in Istanbul in 2013, and in 2015, she was transferred to Brussels as Head of the Consular Service within the Embassy of Kosovo, where she served until 2020. From 2021 up to March 2022, she served at the Department of Legal Issues and Treaties within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Prishtina as Senior Legal Officer and Head of the Department. The Ambassador, H.E. Mrs. Jetmira Berdynaj Shala, resides in Canberra, Australia.

—END–