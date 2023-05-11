Aviation Book Sparks Interest of Young People Worldwide
Be Exhilarated with the Aviation Chronicles of “Airplane Stories and Histories”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation, for many, is a technical topic. Many people think flying airplanes is a thing that only pilots or people who study aviation do. But what if I tell you that there is a book that can spark your interest in flying planes and the aviation industry as a whole?
Aviation in “chunks and bits” is what the book “Airplane Stories and Histories'' is composed of, with details that are easy to understand without the need for prior knowledge or background. The book is now one of the most well-read books about aviation on Amazon garnering 4 to 5-star reviews.
With 200 years of aviation highlights encapsulated in a book, the chronicles talk about the aviation industry’s most-loved personalities and their contribution: Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson.
Professional book reviewers such as IndieReader, Hollywood Book Reviews, Pacific Book Reviews, and US Review of Books have given Norman Currey excellent reviews about the book.
Cathy, an Amazon Reviewer says, “My engineering mad teen loved this book!”. At the moment, more and more people are getting copies of it on Amazon.
The author, Norman Currey was born on the North Sea Coast of Scarborough, Yorkshire, in 1926. “My first experience with aircraft was in the Air Training Corps from 1941 to 1943, and after high school, I attended the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years at Harfield, a few miles north of London,” Currey narrates.
Currey, after graduating, worked as a stress engineer at de Havilland on the Comet and then sailed to Canada where he was a design engineer at Avro Aircraft for 10 years, working mostly in its Initial Projects Office. He then worked for Lockheed for 30 years on the C-130, C-5, and JetStar and conducted research and development in their Preliminary Design department. After retirement, he did some consulting and presented lectures to the South Korean Agency Defense Development. He is a Chartered Engineer (UK) and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, and has published many articles, presented papers at two SAE Systems Conferences, and has published a book on landing gear design (AIAA).
“Airplane Stories and Histories” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. Visit his website at www.normancurrey.com for more details.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube