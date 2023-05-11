The Costa Ivone Injury Lawyers Are Proud to Host the Murph Challenge 2023 to Raise Money for the Wounded Warrior Project
The Costa Ivone Injury Lawyers will match up to $2,500 in donations as part of the Murph challenge this Memorial Day, May 29, 2023CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Costa Ivone Injury Lawyers are proud to host The Murph Challenge 2023 to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project, supporting veterans who have served our country. On its 10th anniversary, The Murph Challenge brings together thousands of people into Crossfit and workout activities to honor veterans in different locations around the country on Memorial Day.
For each dollar donated, Costa Ivone Injury Lawyers will generously match it, up to $2,500. Donations are used to provide timely care to injured veterans, offering a variety of life-changing services and new opportunities.
The funds raised are used to provide essential services such as mental health programs, career development, counseling and medical care for the most severely injured. Thanks to the generosity of people like you, warriors and their families will never pay a penny for these services.
Registrations are now open and you can join the Costa Ivone, LLC Fundraiser to support this noble cause and prepare yourself physically to participate in the challenge on May 29th.
The Murph Challenge includes a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and an additional one-mile run, all while wearing a 20lb vest. Depending on your fitness level, you can modify the routine to suit your needs. You can even post your time on the official website to compare yourself to other participants.
Join us in honoring our veterans by supporting The Murph Challenge 2023. Let’s make a difference together.
About Costa Ivonne Injury Lawyers
Costa Ivone, LLC is one of the top Chicago personal injury and workers’ compensation law firms. The attorneys at the Costa Ivone, LLC have a wide range of experience in personal injury, negligence, and medical malpractice law. We have been widely recognized for our achievements, and have received multiple top honors and awards.
About Murph Challenge 2023
The LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation was founded in 2007 by Michael’s parents, Dan and Maureen Murphy, along with Michael’s brother, John. Michael was an avid reader who felt that education was key. The Foundation is funded through kind donations and proceeds from The Murph Challenge, a Forged® annual fundraiser. The Murph Challenge is an annual fundraiser of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Since 2014, Forged® has raised over $2,000,000+ for the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
