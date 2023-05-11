Quantcast and FreeWheel Announce New Partnership to Enable Better, More Direct Access to Global Premium Video Publishers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global advertising technology company Quantcast and FreeWheel today announced a new partnership that allows advertisers direct access to global premium video publishers. As part of this new deal, marketers working with Quantcast will have access to premium programmatic video supply across all personal screens and devices, including over-the-top (OTT) and connected television (CTV).

The collaboration comes as advertisers today are increasingly seeking effective performance and audience deduplication across digital channels. Through this partnership, marketers can use Quantcast’s AI and machine-learning capabilities to drive optimal outcomes by connecting with the right audiences across FreeWheel’s supply of premium video, extending inventory reach beyond native, display, mobile and online video.

“CTV’s rapid expansion and growth is transforming both the digital and TV ad sectors and so, we have to move quickly and nimbly anticipate shifting consumer behavior,” said Konrad Feldman, CEO, Quantcast. “Our company has been at the forefront of using AI to interpret media consumption patterns and deliver campaign performance and outcomes. By teaming up with FreeWheel, we can better support our advertisers to reach consumers across even more engagement and connection points.”

Quantcast has deep experience leveraging large live data sets to help marketers discover and reach more relevant consumers, create meaningful engagement, and deliver performance across the entire omni-channel journey. With this new partnership, Quantcast is able to offer FreeWheel’s premium CTV inventory to all of its advertising clients, enabling expanded reach and a more direct supply path to even more of the CTV content consumers love.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with Quantcast to help drive incremental demand for sellers across the streaming ecosystem,” said Jon Mansell, U.S. Head of Marketplace Demand, FreeWheel. “This new partnership enables us to provide a new programmatic access point to FreeWheel’s ad server, a direct connection that helps marketers to further reduce waste and avoid unnecessary exchange redundancy, all while delivering a better experience to consumers.”

The partnership and its accompanying capabilities will be live in market in Q3 2023.

About Quantcast

Quantcast is a leader in programmatic advertising across the digital and connected world. With its patented AI-powered audience platform and unique solutions, Quantcast surfaces rich consumer insights, effectively reaches audiences, and cost-efficiently drives performance and business outcomes at scale for brands, agencies, and publishers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers globally since 2006. Learn more at www.quantcast.com and follow Quantcast on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .