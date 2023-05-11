Submit Release
New Fully Automated Axalta Irus Mix Maximizes Profitability, Provides Sustainable Benefits for Automotive Refinish Industry

/EIN News/ -- Fast and efficient mixing machine on market delivers highly accurate color without waste

Technology eliminates the need for manual mixing

GLEN MILLS, Pa., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, announced today the launch of Axalta Irus Mix, a fast and efficient fully automated and completely hands-free mixing machine for the automotive refinish industry. Axalta Irus Mix delivers highly accurate color and works with Axalta’s innovative packaging, maximizing profitability and providing sustainable benefits to help Refinish customers meet or exceed key business and sustainability goals. The company introduced the new technology today in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

“At Axalta, innovation is central to our business,” said Troy Weaver, Senior Vice President, Global Refinish. “We constantly look for ways to help our customers to do business better, enabling them to work as efficiently as possible and to maximize their profitability. When we launched our digital end-to-end color management process, Axalta Irus, we knew what the future held for the industry. Today, we are delivering technology so customers can automate and mix color like never before.”

Axalta Irus Mix completes the simple three-step Axalta Irus digital color management process of: Scan - Find - Mix. The new technology enables customers to work more efficiently, profitably, and sustainably. As part of an exclusive partnership with SANTINT, a leading global equipment manufacturer, Axalta drove the concept, development, design, and construction of Axalta Irus Mix.

Axalta Irus Mix provides four key benefits:

Time advantage
It is a fast and efficient fully automated mixing machine. Based on Axalta’s trials, refinish customers can eliminate mixing time labor with Axalta Irus Mix.

Labor optimization

Very simple to use and does not have to be operated by a technician. The process allows refinishers to do other key tasks while the paint is being mixed.

Waste reduction benefits
Designed to work with Axalta’s proven bottle system, there is no need to refill or decant product into special bottles. Additionally, bottles are fitted with precise dosing lids, delivering accurate color without waste.

Sustainability
Axalta’s bottle system is made from 50% recycled plastic, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Axalta’s premium basecoat qualities – Spies Hecker Permahyd Hi-TEC, Cromax Pro, and Standox Standoblue - are available in these bottles exclusively with Axalta Irus Mix.

Axalta Irus Mix is being rolled out across Europe beginning in June 2023 and globally thereafter.

About Axalta
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.

Global Media Contact
Jessica McDuell
D +1 302-897-4486
Jessica.McDuell@axalta.com


