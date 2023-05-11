Tracey Haslam, CEO of Full Circle Electronics, Selected as Phoenix Titan 100 Recipient
EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Tracey Haslam, Chief Executive Officer of Full Circle Electronics, has been selected as a 2023 Phoenix Titan 100.
The Titan 100 program recognizes the Phoenix area’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives—the most accomplished business leaders in their respective industries—who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively, the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 43,000 individuals and generate more than $11 billion in combined annual revenue.
“I am honored to be recognized as a 2023 Titan 100,” said Haslam. “In starting Full Circle, I believed I could translate my passion of creating a more sustainable and equitable world into my business, and I’m proud to have accomplished that.”
As CEO, Haslam has created an end-to-end electronics recycling solution provider specializing in scalable asset and decommissioning recycling. Full Circle began in Phoenix in 2018 after Haslam purchased Westech Recyclers. Haslam then strategically and successfully reorganized and implemented best practices that led to the business doubling in size over the next three years. Within five years, Haslam grew Full Circle into a complete coast-to-coast recycling solution with the backing of Tide Rock, a San Diego-based unlevered buyout firm.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix,” said Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO. “These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community.”
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community,” said Ryan Lindsay, partner at Wipfli. “We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”
The annual Titan 100 Awards will be held August 24 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
