Michele Markham, CEO and President of EAG Advertising & Marketing, Named an Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner

Enterprising Women magazine has named Michele Markham, CEO and president of EAG Advertising & Marketing, an Enterprising Woman of the Year Award Winner.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, Markham will be attending the Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration and Conference in Clearwater Beach, Fla. The three-day educational and networking conference culminates in a Gala Award Dinner where she and other top women entrepreneurs from around the world will be recognized for their leadership, community involvement and mentorship.

"To be named an Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner in recognition of your success in business and community leadership is a once-in-a-lifetime honor. Michele was selected from among hundreds of nominees worldwide. We're looking forward to shining a spotlight on her, along with other extraordinary women entrepreneurs at the conference," says Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women.

Enterprising Woman of the Year Awards is one of the most notable recognition programs for women business owners in the world with awardees having proven entrepreneurial leadership of growing companies, active mentorship for women and girls in their local areas and engagement in their communities.

In Markham's case, she is the sole owner of EAG, the only company from the Kansas City metro with more than $3 million in annual revenues to win. Markham joined EAG after leaving Ketchum where she worked her way up from account executive to the agency's first woman president. She was promoted to EAG president, co-led the agency to record growth over a five-year period, gained minority ownership of EAG, and ultimately acquired the agency as sole owner in 2021. Markham's mentorship ranges from personally mentoring with the Kansas City Business Journals Mentoring Monday program, serving on the board of Académie Lafayette, a French immersion charter school, and previously guest lecturing for the Kauffman FastTrac® program for women to professionally connecting EAG with local school programs that place high school interns in the business world. Markham not only contributes time and money to local community organizations, but fosters an agency-wide culture of giving, be it financially, pro bono marketing services and item donation drives for more than 30 local nonprofits.

"To be among the caliber of leaders being recognized as the Class of 2023 for the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards is a testament to the great work the EAG Advertising & Marketing team delivers every day for our entrepreneurial and enterprising clients," says Markham. "The most effective leaders hire great people and give them the trust and space they need to do great things, whether it's marketing, mentoring or community related. I'm fortunate to have had so many inspirational colleagues, clients and mentors in my career, and I'm looking forward to meeting more at this conference."

About ENTERPRISING WOMEN Magazine

Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation's only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women's businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit https://enterprisingwomen.com or call (919) 362-1551.

About EAG Advertising & Marketing

EAG Advertising & Marketing is a Kansas City-based agency providing entrepreneurial companies with services ranging from strategic planning to full-service outsourced marketing services and all tactics in between. At EAG, skilled, in-house marketing professionals conduct brand development, graphic design, website design and development, SEO, SEM, content creation, digital and traditional media, email marketing, social media marketing and more. EAG, an Agency of the Year Fountain Award winner, has provided advertising and marketing services to more than 500 small businesses across Kansas City and the country. The agency is a winner of numerous graphic design and marketing awards from the ANA Business Marketing Association, KCDMA AMBITs, Non Profit Connect's PHILLY awards, AIGA's A17 Design Awards, Best Places to Work, 25 Under 25, Top Companies, and a Workplace Wellness Silver Certified Company via the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

