Global Mobile Imaging Market Report 2023: Rising Frequency of Cardiovascular Disorders is Likely to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Imaging Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity By Product Type, By End User Channel, By Region and Forecast to 2027Global Mobile Imaging Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile imaging market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 21.01 %from 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

DMS Health Technologies Inc.

Accurate Imaging Inc.

Axiom Mobile Imaging

Interim Diagnostic Imaging LLC

Shared Imaging LLC

Imaging On Site Inc.

Center for Diagnostic Imaging Inc.

Alliance HealthCare Services Inc.

InHealth Group

Mobile imaging services include direct X-ray electrocardiogram (EKG) and ultrasonography for residents, businesses, and medical facilities. When compared to traditional and in-house imaging services, mobile imaging is faster and less expensive.

Market Drivers

The increase in the COVID-19 pandemic is the primary driving factor projected to promote the growth of the mobile imaging industry. In response to the unique COVID-19 pandemic, Carestream Health Company said in April 2020 that it has boosted manufacturing of portable, diagnostic imaging devices such as the DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System and the DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System.

Furthermore, the rising frequency of cardiovascular disorders is likely to drive the growth of the worldwide mobile imaging market. According to the American Heart Association's 2019 data, around 48% of individuals in the United States suffer from cardiovascular ailments.

Market Restraints

However, the inflexibility of moving mobile imaging units and the need for frequent maintenance are projected to limit the worldwide mobile imaging market's growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Mammography

Bone Densitometry

PET/CT

MRI

CT

Ultrasound

X-ray

By End User

Sports Organizations

Rehabilitation Centers

Geriatric Care & Hospice Agencies

Home Healthcare Providers

Hospitals & Private Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

