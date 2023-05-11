Veteran Sales Leader Scott McClintock Promoted to Lead Uplight's Sales Organization

Energy customer expert reinforces commitment to client success with new SVP, Sales

Uplight, the technology partner of energy providers transitioning to a decarbonized future, today announced it has bolstered its senior leadership team with the promotion of Scott McClintock to Senior Vice President, Sales. McClintock will lead all sales activity, including Uplight's direct sales force and its sales operations and tendering teams.

McClintock brings more than twenty years of professional work experience in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and non-profit sectors, including over seven and a half years at Uplight and its legacy companies. This track record brings with it a strong understanding of energy customers' and utilities' requirements for decarbonization in a rapidly changing space. The elevated role gives McClintock a larger platform from which to drive innovation to meet utilities' needs, including customer engagement and satisfaction, reducing costs and contributing to carbon reduction goals.

"Our utility clients and internal go-to market teams have come to deeply know and trust Scott, and we're confident he will prove instrumental in helping us reach the ambitious goals we have for our business, our industry and the planet," said Luis D'Acosta, CEO of Uplight. "His continued effort to drive innovation in the energy space will be critical as we continue to scale and deliver the solutions our partners rely on."

Prior to his time at Uplight and its legacy companies, McClintock served as the Vice President of Sales, North America at Digital Lumens, and also spent time at renewable energy developer Nexamp in various sales and leadership capacities.

"The energy transition does not happen without the participation of households and businesses, and over my time at Uplight, I've cherished the opportunity to roll up my sleeves and help utilities put the energy customer at the center of everything they do. Strong utility partnerships, with a shared vision for the industry, connect the dots for the entire ecosystem and get us to a decarbonized grid faster," said McClintock. "I'm looking forward to digging in with our utility clients—current and future—to build upon our successes and deliver on the promise of a clean, resilient, customer-centric grid."

For more information about Uplight, please visit here.

About Uplight

Uplight is the technology partner for energy providers and the clean energy ecosystem. Uplight's software solutions connect energy customers to the decarbonization goals of power providers while helping customers save energy and lower costs, creating a more sustainable future for all. Using the industry's only comprehensive customer-centric technology suite and critical energy expertise across disciplines, Uplight is streamlining the complex transition to the clean energy ecosystem for more than 80 electric and gas utilities around the world. By empowering energy providers to achieve critical outcomes through data-driven customer experiences, delivering control at the grid edge, creating new revenue streams and optimizing existing load and assets, Uplight shares a mission with its clients to make energy more sustainable for every community. Uplight is a certified B Corporation. To learn more, visit us at www.uplight.com, find us on Twitter @Uplight or on LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/uplightenergy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005797/en/