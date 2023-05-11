Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ("Marathon Digital" or the "Company") MARA. The lawsuit alleges Marathon Digital made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including: (i) the Company overstated the efficacy of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company's revenues and cost of revenue were materially misstated during the Class Period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition.



If you bought shares of Marathon Digital between May 10, 2021 and February 28, 2023 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/marathon-digital/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 30, 2023.

