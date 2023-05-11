The Judge Group Named a Top Temporary Staffing Firm and one of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms by Forbes

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group is pleased to announce it has been named a Top Temporary Staffing Firm and one of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms by Forbes.



Forbes’ lists include the top companies that specialize in connecting job seekers with employers for temporary and contract roles, and agencies who have excelled at recruiting and staffing. These prestigious recognitions by Forbes are a testimony to the hard work, diligence, and commitment of Judge’s team to providing exceptional recruiting services to clients and candidates.

Forbes collaborated with market research firm Statista to identify the top-rated temporary staffing firms and recruiting agencies in the U.S., based on feedback from over 5,200 external recruiters, HR managers, hiring managers, and job seekers who have recently worked with a recruiting agency. The top lists for Temporary Staffing are based on the number of evaluations as well as assessments in the various evaluation dimensions. Recruiting and staffing firms must receive a minimum number of evaluations as well as a minimum score across all evaluation areas to be included in the top lists.

This nomination reflects ongoing efforts to exceed client expectations and deliver exceptional results. The Judge Group team is committed to providing personalized, tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

"We are thrilled to be nominated as a top recruiting agency by Forbes," said Martin “Marty” Judge, III, The Judge Group CEO. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who go above and beyond to ensure that our clients and candidates receive the best possible service. We are honored to be considered among the best in the industry and will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do."

The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. To learn more, visit www.judge.com.

ABOUT THE JUDGE GROUP

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge is proud to partner with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100.

ABOUT FORBES

Forbes Media is a global media, branding and technology company, with a focus on news and information about business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership and affluent lifestyles. The company publishes Forbes, Forbes Asia, and Forbes Europe magazines as well as Forbes.com. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 94 million people worldwide with its business message each month through its magazines and 37 licensed local editions around the globe, Forbes.com, TV, conferences, research, social and mobile platforms. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include conferences, real estate, education, financial services, and technology license agreements.

ABOUT STATISTA

Statista is one of the world’s leading data and business intelligence platforms, empowering people worldwide to make fact-based decisions. Statista.com is the premier destination for statistics & reports, market, consumer, and company insights, providing direct access to data, analysis, and trends on 80,000 topics from 22,500 sources across more than 180 industries. Founded in 2007 in Germany, Statista now employs around 1,400 people in 14 locations worldwide.