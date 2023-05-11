Plasma Cell Leukemia Market is Expected to Showcase Significant Growth, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Space - AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chimerix, Amgen, Celgene, Genentech

The dynamics of the plasma cell leukemia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development undertaking. In addition, the anticipated launch of emerging therapies and an increase in incidence will also fuel the plasma cell leukemia market size in the 7MM in the coming years.

The dynamics of the plasma cell leukemia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development undertaking. In addition, the anticipated launch of emerging therapies and an increase in incidence will also fuel the plasma cell leukemia market size in the 7MM in the coming years.

DelveInsight’s Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, plasma cell leukemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the plasma cell leukemia market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

As per the data published in Blood Cancer Journal (2021), 60–70% of cases have been reported to be primary plasma cell leukemia (pPCL), whereas ~40% are secondary. In recent years, there has been an increase in the incidence of secondary plasma cell leukemia, likely related to more effective therapies contributing to both improved survival and clonal selection over time.

Some of the key therapies for plasma cell leukemia treatment include Venetoclax, WT1 sensitized T cells, Nivolumab, Lenalidomide, ONC201, RAPA-201 Autologous T cells, GPC-100, Denosumab, STI-6129, Descartes 08, VP301, TEG002, and others.

and others. Several plasma cell leukemia therapies are in various stages of development, and their anticipated launch will drive the plasma cell leukemia market forward.

Plasma Cell Leukemia Overview

Plasma cell leukemia is a form of multiple myeloma. It is an aggressive cancer that arises in the bone marrow plasma. It is a rare kind of multiple myeloma. There are two forms of plasma cell leukemia: the first is primary plasma cell leukemia, which is cancer that originates in its original form rather than spreading to the blood from another type of cancer. Primary plasma cell leukemia is genetically separate from multiple myeloma. The second type is secondary plasma cell leukemia, which occurs when multiple myeloma changes and spreads to the blood.

The primary causes of plasma cell leukemia are unknown. Genetic abnormalities in plasma cell development may cause plasma cell leukemia. Exposure to environmental pollutants such as pollution and the cell-damaging effects of age may result in this type of cancer. Blood tests, biopsies, immunoglobulin-free light chain tests, and imaging scans such as CT or MRI are all used for plasma cell leukemia diagnosis.





Plasma Cell Leukemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The plasma cell leukemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current plasma cell leukemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The plasma cell leukemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Plasma Cell Leukemia Incident Cases

Plasma Cell Leukemia Type-Specific Cases

Plasma Cell Leukemia Treatable Cases

Plasma Cell Leukemia Treatment Market

Plasma cell leukemia treatment aims to reduce the number of plasma cells in the blood and bone marrow, preferably reaching complete remission. Because plasma cell leukemia is so aggressive, therapy must begin as soon as possible. The first stage of plasma cell leukemia treatment is known as induction. The purpose of induction is to help diminish the number of cancer cells in the body. Bortezomib (Velcade), a targeted therapy medication, is frequently used during induction. It may also be used as part of combination therapy with the immunomodulator lenalidomide (Revlimid) and the steroid dexamethasone.

Typically, autologous stem cell transplants are employed. Prior to the transplant, healthy stem cells are extracted from the patient’s body rather than from a donor. A large dose of chemotherapy is given prior to a stem cell transplant to kill the cells in the bone marrow. This kills both normal and malignant cells. The previously obtained stem cells are then infused. The goal is for these cells to colonize the body and establish healthy bone marrow. A simultaneous stem cell transplant may also be advised. This entails receiving two autologous stem cell transplants in quick succession. Receiving a tandem stem cell transplant may aid in overall survival.

Following a stem cell transplant, maintenance therapy is administered. After induction therapy, a person who is eligible for a stem cell transplant may get maintenance therapy. Maintenance therapy aims to help prevent cancer from relapsing or returning. Bortezomib, lenalidomide, or both are frequently used.

Key Plasma Cell Leukemia Therapies and Companies

Venetoclax: AbbVie/Genentech

WT1 sensitized T cells: Atara Bio

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Lenalidomide: Celgene

ONC201: Chimerix

RAPA-201 Autologous T cells: Rapa Therapeutics LLC

GPC-100: GPCR Therapeutics, Inc.

Denosumab: Amgen

STI-6129: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Descartes 08: Cartesian Therapeutics

VP301: Virtuoso BINco, Inc.

TEG002: Gadeta B.V.

Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Dynamics

The plasma cell leukemia market is expected to change in the coming years. Increasing research and development to comprehend the disease’s diversity may enhance the diagnosis of plasma cell leukemia, leading to a potential plasma cell leukemia market opportunity. Current treatments are utilized to alleviate symptoms and improve patients’ quality of life. Moreover, several organizations are currently striving to provide information and raise awareness about such conditions. There are fewer therapy choices for plasma cell leukemia, which opens the door for novel medicines to enter the plasma cell leukemia market. The expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are likely to boost the growth of the plasma cell leukemia market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the plasma cell leukemia market. Plasma cell leukemia is a rare neoplasm of plasma cells with an aggressive clinical course and poor outcome, even with the current standard of care. There are no particular therapeutic response criteria for plasma cell leukemia treatment. Furthermore, the plasma cell leukemia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the plasma cell leukemia market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Plasma Cell Leukemia Companies Denovo Biopharma, Orbus Therapeutics, Onconeutics, Celgene, Oblato, AbbVie, Genentech, Atara Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chimerix, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, GPCR Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Cartesian Therapeutics, Virtuoso BINco, Inc., Gadeta B.V., and others Key Plasma Cell Leukemia Therapies Venetoclax, WT1 sensitized T cells, Nivolumab, Lenalidomide, ONC201, RAPA-201 Autologous T cells, GPC-100, Denosumab, STI-6129, Descartes 08, VP301, TEG002, and others

Scope of the Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Plasma Cell Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Plasma Cell Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Plasma Cell Leukemia Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Plasma Cell Leukemia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement

1. Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Key Insights 2. Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Report Introduction 3. Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Plasma Cell Leukemia Treatment and Management 7. Plasma Cell Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Plasma Cell Leukemia Marketed Drugs 10. Plasma Cell Leukemia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Analysis 12. Plasma Cell Leukemia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

