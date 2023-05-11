Submit Release
Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections And Assistance In Suffolk County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Thursday, May 11, 2023

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Suffolk County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are availableon Saturday, May 13 in Hauppauge and Saturday, May 20 in Holtsville and, by appointment only, in East Farmingdale.

When: Saturday, May 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Suffolk County Hauppauge Fire Department, 855 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge
For more information, contact Kim Dono at (631) 854-8478 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, May 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Brookhaven Safety Town, 249 Buckley Rd, Holtsville
For more information, contact Karen Harper at (631) 451-5335 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, May 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: NYS Police Troop L HQ, 7140 Republic Airport, East Farmingdale
For more information, contact Sgt James Walters at (631) 756-3389 or [email protected].

These events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.  

