- Docket Number:
- FDA-2016-D-1342
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance recognizes, as acceptable, the standardized full-length and abbreviated donor history questionnaires and accompanying materials, version 4.0 dated May 2023, prepared by the AABB Donor History Task Force . This guidance also provides recommendations to licensed establishments on how to report implementation of the acceptable AABB donor history questionnaires and accompanying materials (DHQ documents) under Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations 601.12 (21 CFR 601.12).
docket number: FDA-2016-D-1342.