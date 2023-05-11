Greater Norristown Art League Celebrates 82nd Anniversary Art Show
A return to an in-person event at the beautiful Montgomery County Community College Art GalleryEAST NORRITON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Norristown Art League (GNAL) is excited to announce their 82nd Anniversary Art show this year held at Montgomery County Community College Art Gallery on the Blue Bell Campus. The art show opens on Monday, May 22, 2023, and will be juried by Adrienne Jenkins
“It’s exciting to be collaborating with Montgomery Community College (MCCC),” says Ria Hyer, GNAL Board President. “During COVID they helped sponsor our artists online, and now we are ready for an in-person gathering in their bright and spacious gallery. This is a fitting tribute to 82 years of art shows and events and helping artists grow not only their talent but in their artistic journey.”
A public reception will take place on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 5 - 7pm. Award winners will be announced, with cash prizes sponsored by local businesses.
All are welcome. Catering by McCaffery’s will be provided. Live music by local musician Bob Tomlinson will accompany the evening.
Artists are encouraged to submit up to four (4) pieces of their work (braided wire hangers only).
Submissions are due Monday, May 15, 2023. The show runs through June 9, 2023. A prospectus is available online at artshows.
For more information on sponsoring this event, please contact gnartleague@gmail.com.
About the Juror
Adrienne Jenkins earned an MBA from Drexel University (2003) and a BS in Marketing from Penn State University (1985). In 2021 she completed five years of study and training in Jungian depth psychology and certification in archetypal pattern analysis, culminating in her thesis Painting a Fuller Picture: Archetypal Patterns of Creative Transformation in Ovid’s Echo and Narcissus presented at the 2021 Assisi Institute international conference. AB Arts Consulting was established in 2000 to provide consulting services in project planning, business strategy, financial analysis and grant-writing for arts organizations and artist projects. Today AB Arts Consulting | Studio also offers consulting and educational programs designed to bring Jungian philosophy into arts practice and education with a focus on the creative process and its transformative potential. Adrienne maintains a painting studio at Norristown Arts Building.
About the Musician
Bob Tomlinson, guitarist and vocalist, has been plying his craft throughout the Tri-State area for more than three decades. From the Jersey Shore to the Pocono Mountains and points between, Bob plays a mix of musical genres including rock, pop, folk, and country. Bob’s enthusiasm is infectious, and audiences respond in kind. His earliest influences include The Beatles, The Platters, James Taylor, the Eagles, and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Previously
he performed as a singer/guitarist for Destiny and Foxfire. His current repertoire includes hits from the 50s through today. Bob performs frequently as a soloist, but also in duos, trios, and as a full band under Bob T. and the T-Bones Band. He is a long-time frequent performer with local legends The Mighty Manatees, and on occasion performs with other great local acts including Mike Greer & Company and Stems and Seeds.
About Greater Norristown Art League
Greater Norristown Art League, Inc. is a non-profit organization with a 501 (c)(3) status engaged in the promotion and teaching of the Arts. Founded in 1941 and chartered in 1957, it is located in the Old Norriton Schoolhouse and is one of East Norriton Township’s historical resources. GNAL offers day, evening, and weekend classes for adults and children, in addition to one-day studios in all media, exhibition opportunities, and summer camp for children. Each September a public open house is held, as well as a variety of events open to the public.
