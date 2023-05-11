Thermal Interface Material Market Statistics 2023-2031, Latest Trend, Application, and Region-Forecast Report

Thermal Interface Material Market Report

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Says, Global thermal interface material market is set to hit $10.8 billion by 2031, and registering 8.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global thermal interface material market is analyzed across type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the greases & adhesives segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than 31% of the global thermal interface material market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The gap fillers metallic TIMs segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the computer segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global thermal interface material market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the market by 2031. The automotive electronics segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 9.2% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in telecom, medical devices, industrial machines, consumer durables, and other segments.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifth of the global thermal interface material market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global thermal interface material market report include Laird Technologies Inc., DuPont, Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell), Henkel Corporation, Zalman, 3M, Indium Corporation, Wakefield Thermal Solutions, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, and Momentive. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

