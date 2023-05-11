Plantable Packaging Market is projected to cross US$ 340.0 Million by 2033, with a significant CAGR of 11.0% during forecast period | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Plantable boxes and cartons are becoming increasingly popular in areas like food and beverage, cosmetics, and fashion. These boxes are used in the food and beverage sector to package products such as teas, herbs, and spices, and can be planted to grow the same herbs and spices used in the products. Plantable boxes and cartons are also used in the cosmetics sector to package skincare items and can be planted to grow flowers or herbs with skin-beneficial characteristics.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The plantable packaging market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, with projections showing it will be valued at US$ 120.0 Million in 2023 and rising to US$ 340.0 Million by 2033, with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%.



One of the most significant advantages of plantable packaging is its eco-friendliness. Plantable packaging, created from natural and biodegradable materials, is an excellent choice for environmentally conscious consumers who are looking for eco-friendly solutions.

Get an overview on growth opportunities from 2023 to 2033 - Download a sample report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17193

Governments around the world are also putting measures in place to decrease plastic waste and encourage sustainable packaging. This allows plantable packaging producers to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable alternatives.

Plantable packaging also provides a unique value proposition to clients because it not only functions as a packaging material but also doubles as a way to produce plants. This unique technique can help businesses stand out in a congested market and attract customers who want something different.

However, there are a few factors that stakeholders should be aware of before entering the market. The plantable packaging market size remains modest in comparison to other packaging materials, which may limit the potential for high returns on investment in the short term.

Investment in the plantable packaging industry can provide significant opportunities for growth and sustainability. The ability to customize and innovate in plantable packaging makes it an intriguing route for growth and development in the packaging sector.

In 2022, boxes and cartons accounted for 33.9% of the packaging market share, with plantable boxes and cartons becoming increasingly popular in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and fashion industries. These boxes can be planted to grow herbs, spices, flowers, or other beneficial plants, making them eco-friendly and sustainable packaging options.

The food and beverage industry registered a market share of 52.1% in 2022, and plantable packaging is an effective marketing tool for companies that want to advertise their commitment to sustainability and attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Expand operations in the future - get required details, ask for a custom report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17193

North America has a significant market share of 26.3% and is home to the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), which provides companies with tools and resources to implement sustainable packaging solutions like plantable packaging. Major retailers like Walmart and Target are also exploring eco-friendly packaging alternatives.

Europe captured a strong market share of 32.0% in the plantable packaging industry in 2022. The EU Circular Economy Action Plan and legislation in various European countries limit plastic waste and promote sustainable packaging options. Some European companies specialize in plantable packaging solutions, like GreenBottle in the UK.

India is showing promising growth in the plantable packaging market with a projected growth trajectory of 7.9%. The government's Green Good Deeds campaign and initiatives by businesses like Sow and Grow in Mumbai are encouraging the use of eco-friendly packaging materials like plantable packaging.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fragmented, with several big companies as well as some global and regional small-and-medium-sized firms operating globally. Many businesses compete based on the quality of their products and the production technology they use. Major firms are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, infrastructure development, expanding manufacturing facilities, investing in R&D facilities, and looking for possibilities to integrate vertically across the value chain.

Amcor will produce an eco-friendly chocolate pack in South America in 2021. The recyclable plastic packaging for powdered chocolate was created and manufactured by the firm. The package cut its carbon footprint by 53% compared to the prior packaging.

Amcor created a groundbreaking packaging solution for healthcare packaging in April 2021. The latest addition to the recyclable healthcare packaging product portfolio is the new AmSky blister system.

Key Players:

Amcor Limited, 3M Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, and Honeywell International Inc.

Grow your profit margins - Buy this report at discounted price @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17193

Key Segments Covered:

By Material:

Cardboard

Bioplastic

Mushroom

Agave

By Packaging Formats:

Bags & Pouches

Trays

Boxes & Cartons

Wraps & Sheets

Others



By End-User:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



View the full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plantable-packaging-market

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynami

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Product Launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tonnes) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Material

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis By Material, 2018 to 2022

Click Here for Plantable Packaging Market 342 pages TOC Report

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:

Plant Based Packaging Market Size: The global sales of plant based packaging are expected to grow at 6.7% in 2021. However, the overall ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) remains positive during 2021 to 2031.

Smart Plant Based Food Packaging Market Share: The global smart plant based food packaging market is driven by various factors which includes eminent advantages of smart plant based food packaging and demand from food & beverage industry.

FMCG Packaging Market Trends: The global FMCG packaging market is expected to reach US$ 418.8 Billion in 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032.

Beverage Packaging Market Analysis: The global beverage packaging market is expected to secure US$ 156.7 Billion in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Flexible Packaging Paper Market Outlook: The flexible packaging paper market is on track to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4% during 2022 to 2032.

Biodegradable Packaging Market Overview: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global biodegradable packaging market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 448.2 Billion in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022 to 2032.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Growth: The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is all set to witness a staggering CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2030. It is estimated to reach US$ 23.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Protective Packaging Market Demand: The global protective packaging market is set to gain a valuation of US$ 28.3 Billion in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, it is likely to extend at a steady CAGR of 5.0% and register a valuation of US$ 46.1 Billion in 2033.

Dairy Products Packaging Market Forecast: The global dairy products packaging market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2030, reaching US$ 43.6 Billion by the year 2030.

Next Generation Packaging Market Segmentation: The global next-generation packaging market would witness a leap of growth at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032, reaching US$ 49.3 Billion between 2022 and 2032.

About FMI:

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.