The Future of Cybersecurity: An Analysis of Market Opportunities and Challenges in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 203.8 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.2%, Market Trends – Rising popularity of security orchestration

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cybersecurity market size reached USD 203.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of new tools for cyber-attacks, and rapid adoption of Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) by organizations are key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

The cybersecurity market is a rapidly growing industry that has become increasingly important in recent years. With the rise of technology and the internet, businesses and individuals alike have become more reliant on digital platforms, making cybersecurity a critical component of modern society.

Cybersecurity involves protecting computer systems, networks, and electronic devices from unauthorized access, theft, damage, or other forms of cybercrime. The goal of cybersecurity is to safeguard sensitive information and prevent cyberattacks, which can cause significant financial and reputational damage.

To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/614

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet

Target Audience of the Global Cyber Security Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Get a discount on the Global Cyber Security Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/614

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Cyber Security Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2032. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Cyber Security market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hardware

Software

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Threat Intelligence

Identity and Access Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics)

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Network DLP

Storage/ Data Center DLP

Endpoint DLP

Unified Threat Management

Firewall

Antivirus/ Antimalware

Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems

Network-based

Host-based

Wireless

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service

Web Filtering

Others (Other solutions include application whitelisting and patch management)

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Professional Services

Design and Integration

Risk and Threat Assessment

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed Security Services

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cyber-security-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The service segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the global cybersecurity market in 2022. This can be attributed to rapid increase in threats of cyber-attack across the globe. Major Information Technology (IT) companies are providing various security services in order to provide protection to cyber infrastructure of end-user companies to meet rising demand. This is driving revenue growth of the segment.

The infrastructure protection segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The modern business environment is becoming more digital, along with increasing number of targeted cyberattacks on vital infrastructure and IT systems. Implementing infrastructure security enables businesses to foresee, respond to, and guard against a wide range of threats as well as major incidents impacting critical infrastructure environments.

The Identity and Access Management (IAM) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing usage of IAM solutions by IT and security organizations to manage user identities and restrict access to corporate resources.

The Defense & government segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This can be attribute to increasing number of cyber-attacks aimed at government agencies and public organizations, which has led to rising demand for cybersecurity solutions.

The market in North America is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period. Conducive government policies such as Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in order to drive investment and strengthen cybersecurity and protect sensitive data.

On 19 December 2022, CrowdStrike expanded its Falcon platform with an addition of an External Attack Surface Management (EASM) module. The service uses a proprietary engine to continuously search the internet to find customers' known and unknown exposed assets, flags and prioritizes the risks, and provides automated remediation step suggestions through the optimizer services.

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Cyber Security market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Cyber Security market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Request Customization as per your specific requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/614

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the customization options, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Bot Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bot-services-market

Hepatitis Testing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hepatitis-testing-market

Security Orchestration Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/security-orchestration-market

Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/titanium-dioxide-nanoparticles-market

Hereditary Genetic Testing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hereditary-genetic-testing-market

CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/copolyester-hot-melt-adhesives-and-resins-market

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sleep-apnea-devices-market

Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multiexperience-development-platforms-market

Surgical Sutures Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-sutures-market

Airborne Optronics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/airborne-optronics-market