Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Confirmation of Michael Wise as DOI Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Michael Wise as the next Director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance: 

"The Department of Insurance has done exceptional work during the short time that Mr. Wise has served as Acting Director," said Governor Henry McMaster. "From hurricanes to combating insurance fraud, he has repeatedly proven himself to be the right person for the job. I have full confidence that he will continue this impressive track record and build upon the agency’s mission to protect insurance consumers, the public interest, and the insurance marketplace." 

Governor McMaster nominated Wise during an April press conference. 

