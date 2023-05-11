Submit Release
Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Confirmation of Shrivastava-Patel as DHEC Board Chair

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Seema Shrivastava-Patel as the next chair of the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control: 

“From helping lead the agency through the pandemic to the search for a new director, Seema Shrivastava-Patel’s contributions to the DHEC board over the last six years have been crucial,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Her experience, combined with her proven leadership ability, will greatly benefit the agency and the people of South Carolina.” 

Governor McMaster nominated Shrivastava-Patel in March of this year. 

