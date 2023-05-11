Vaccine Market Size Worth USD 102.60 Billion in 2030| According to Latest Analysis by Emergen Research
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vaccine market is an important sector of the pharmaceutical industry that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccines. Vaccines are a crucial part of public health efforts to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. They work by triggering an immune response in the body, which prepares it to fight off specific viruses or bacteria.
The vaccine market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by increasing demand for preventive healthcare and the emergence of new and more virulent infectious diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this growth, as the global race to develop and distribute effective vaccines has become a top priority.
The global vaccine market size reached USD 45.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in infectious diseases in developing countries is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Global rise in prevalence of infectious illnesses increases healthcare burden on countries and has an impact on their socio-economic growth. In addition, rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, such as malaria, influenza, hepatitis, and HIV/AIDS, is driving revenue growth. Moreover, emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains has hampered efforts to combat infectious illnesses such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others.
Competitive Landscape:
The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Vaccine market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Vaccine market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:
Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E
Regional Segmentation:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
The monovalent vaccine segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Monovalent vaccination is intended to immunize only one microbe and one antigen (for example, measles vaccine). This type of vaccination is preferred for inducing a high immunological response.
The pediatric segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing attempts by companies to develop effective pediatric vaccinations for prevention of illness is expected to drive pediatric vaccine segment revenue growth.
The recombinant vaccine segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. Recombinant vaccines can be easily produced and have lesser risks as compared to other vaccines.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably rapid growth rate in the global vaccine market over the forecast period owing to increased vaccine awareness and immunization initiatives. Rising cases of severe infectious diseases including novel coronavirus disease and growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines are driving market growth in this region.
Market Overview:
The report bifurcates the Vaccine market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Monovalent Vaccines
Multivalent Vaccines
Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Pediatric Patients
Adult Patients
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines
Conjugate Vaccines
Recombinant Vaccines
Live Attenuated Vaccines
Toxoid Vaccines
