The National School Chaplain Association is the world's largest school chaplain organization

National School Chaplain Association provides chaplains to 23,709 schools

The National School Chaplain Association (NSCA) is the world's premier school chaplain provider of trained and certified chaplains.

The National School Chaplain Association, the world's premier school chaplain organization, is the national standard that provides training and certification

School chaplains reduce teacher attrition, teen pregnancies, violence, and suicide while increasing grade averages and high school graduation rates. Most of all, chaplains make schools safer.”
— Rocky Malloy
NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National School Chaplain Association (NSCA) is the world's premier school chaplain provider of trained and certified chaplains. NSCA is dedicated to providing school chaplains with the highest quality training and certification which includes active shooter and personality threat assessment. Our certification process is rigorous and comprehensive, ensuring that our certified school chaplains are well-equipped to provide spiritual care and guidance to teachers and students making schools with National School Chaplain Association-certified chaplains safer.

We are excited to be the world's leading school chaplain organization, and we invite anyone interested in becoming a certified school chaplain to contact us at https://nationalschoolchaplainassociation.org/. School chaplains are paid, full-time positions, available through independent school districts. As a chaplain, you will serve as a liaison between staff, students, and family providing spiritual care.

Our comprehensive training and certification process has proven to reduce teacher attrition, teen pregnancies, violence, and suicide while increasing grade averages and high school graduation rates. Most of all, chaplains make schools safer. We are confident that our certified school chaplains provide the highest quality of spiritual care and guidance to teachers and students.

As the largest school chaplain association in the world, we are thankful the leadership of Texas recognizes the value of school chaplaincy by passing The Texas School Chaplain Act. The data from our schools with chaplains shows teen pregnancies decreased by up to 80%, an increase in high school graduations by up to 37%, and zero reported suicides in the last 13 years. https://nationalschoolchaplainassociation.org/about/#social-impact

The National School Chaplain Association has worked with several governments to develop school chaplain policies. We look forward to supporting Texas school districts with chaplain policies to benefit families, teachers, and students.

National School Chaplain Association provides chaplains to 23,709 schools in 23 countries. Contact us today to start your training as a certified school chaplain.

