Dr. Barbara ten Brink: Behind the Scenes of the Christmas Magic
In this fun children’s book, Dr. Barbara ten Brink tells the story of Santa’s “other” helpers with her book, Miss Claus and Her BunniesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas holds such a huge place in everyone’s life that every holiday story is deeply permeated into everybody’s heart. In Dr. Barbara ten Brink’s book “Miss Claus and Her Bunnies”, readers are in for a surprise as the author offers a tale about Santa’s “little helpers” that the rest of the world doesn’t know about!
“Miss Claus and Her Bunnies” is all about the rabbits that work all year round at the North Pole to bring magic to children worldwide. In this brilliant tale, Dr. ten Brink shines the light on Santa Claus’ youngest daughter, Miss Elizabeth Claus, who happens to be in charge of all the bunnies.
Due to their speedy agility, rabbits are entrusted with responsibilities that help the Claus family deliver gifts to the children who are on the “Nice” list on Christmas Eve. The author Dr. ten Brink makes sure that specific breeds of rabbits are assigned to tasks that come naturally advantageous to them. For example, bunnies are sharp-sighted due to the carrots they eat. Sharp-eyed bunnies are tasked to edit the instruction manuals for children’s toys. In the stuffed toys department, Angora bunnies with their incredibly thick and soft fur work as testers to check the softness of these plush toys.
Peppered with love and genuine holiday spirit, “Miss Claus and Her Bunnies” tells the story of the magic of Christmas through the North Pole’s magical bunnies. Dr. Barbara ten Brink has authored a book that is engaging and heartwarming: like a warm cup of cocoa by the fireplace with the entire family on a cold Christmas day.
Ready to share this fascinating read with the children? “Miss Claus and Her Bunnies” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores!
