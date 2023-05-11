Web3 Ventures Inc. Announces the Addition of Yu-Kai Chao and Brian Johnson to Its Advisory Board and Completion of Its Share Exchange with Rocket Wellness, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Ventures Inc. (the “Company” or “W3V”) is pleased to announce the addition of Yu-Kai Chao, Founder at The Octalysis Group and Brian Johnson, Senior Director, Head of Crypto at Republic Capital to its advisory board.



David Nikzad, W3V CEO, commented, “We welcome the addition of Yu-Kai and Brian to our advisory board. As two of the brightest minds in their respective fields along with their breadth of experience in blockchain, gamification, behavioral science and web3 will not only enhance the W3V’s board of directors’ mission to create shareholder value through investing in the best-in-class companies, but further validates W3V’s strategy to provide investors with liquidity and transparency they seek via our investment issuer structure.”

About Yu-Kai Chao

Yuk-Kai Chao, is a Taiwenese-American entrepreneur, author, speaker, business consultant, and experience gamification designer, his experience includes:

2007 degree in Economics/International Area Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles

2014, 2015 and 2017: Gamification Guru of the Year” award by the World Gamification Congress and the Gamification Europe Conference.

2015 – rated #1 among the “Gamification Gurus Power 100” by RISE

Worked with Fortune 500 companies such as LEGO, Google, Volkswagen/Porsche, Accenture, eBay, Huawei, Fidelity, AIG Japan, Verizon, Ericsson, and Cisco

His work has been featured on Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, The World Journal, PBS, and NBC

Spoken as a speaker/lecturer at organizations such as Google, Tesla, Stanford University, Harvard University, LEGO, and Boston Consulting Group

About Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson is a New York based capital markets professional, specializing in digital currency, tokenomics and gaming, his experience includes:

2011 degree in Finance & Entrepreneurship from Syracuse University - Martin J. Whitman School of Management

Senior Director and Head of Crypto at Republic Capital, managing the operational processes and systems for its investors and portfolio.

Past led investments in Dapper, DODO, 1inch, Acala

Senior Manager of RenGen Labs, a global private equity and security token platform, which was sold to Republic.co in 2019.

Formerly worked with the Global Capital Markets Operations division at Unicredit Bank AG





Share Exchange

As indicated in the Company’s news release dated March 20th, 2023, W3V has now successfully completed its share exchange with Rocket Wellness, Inc. (“Rocket") according to the terms of its investment agreement with Rocket.

Brian D. Keane, VP of Capital Markets, Director commented, “As W3V now holds the right to appoint a nominee to Rocket’s board of directors, we are excited to announce the second part of our investment increasing our ownership in Rocket. Virtual Reality is a key component to the future of immersive experiences in Web3 and the team at Rocket continues to execute as a first mover to improve mental health and wellness through their application and studies. We look forward to what’s next!”

About Web3 Ventures Inc.:

Web3 Ventures Inc. is a diversified investment company focused on identifying, incubating, accelerating, and developing world-class projects and applications for the decentralized web. Focused on supporting founders and entrepreneurs, W3V’s core investment pillars are blockchain-based transparency, secured identity, verified communications, and gamification, focusing on early-stage, small, & medium enterprises in the burgeoning Web 3.0 sector.

