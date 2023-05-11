Wellthy raises $25 million to drive solutions to global care crisis and expand its platform to support members and caregivers at every stage of life

Wellthy provides world-class care benefits to health plans and hundreds of companies – including 30 Fortune 500 companies – and now covers two million lives;

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellthy, the leading care concierge platform covering two million lives with expert personal and digital support, announced today that it has raised an additional $25.5 million in funding to support the company’s continued growth and work to drive solutions to today’s care crisis.



“Millions of people wake up every day with responsibilities across a wide spectrum of care, including childcare, eldercare, and self care – and these demands on individuals and families are only going to increase,” said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, CEO and co-founder of Wellthy. “This round of investment positions Wellthy to not just remain the market leader – but to scale our business and expand in areas to serve family and working caregivers at every stage of life. It will enable us to cover more lives with caregiving benefits, work even more collaboratively and expansively with employers and health plans, and maintain a world-class member experience to help people care for themselves and their loved ones.”



Three new investors are part of this latest investment round for Wellthy: Citi Impact Fund, Cercano Management, and Stardust Equity. These investors join Hearst, Eldridge, Rethink Impact and other existing Wellthy investors in completing this round.



This round of investment in Wellthy will also enable the company to broaden its work in several exciting areas, including end-of-life planning and resources, as well as better care support for teenagers and their families.



One of the most immediate areas this investment has helped enable is the acquisition of the platform Lantern, a public benefit corporation founded in 2018 that provides step-by-step guidance for individuals and families on navigating life before and after a death. Lantern’s foundation is expert human support combined with precision technology to support families, making it a perfect fit for Wellthy’s first acquisition – and one of the first meaningful crossovers between caregiving and end-of-life platforms.



“We've entered a new chapter at Wellthy. We have exceptional talent and teams – passionate employees who have delivered phenomenal results for companies, health plans, and family caregivers,” said Jurist-Rosner. “We’re leveraging what differentiates us and expanding: more partnerships, more acquisitions, more programmatic focuses, and more members whose lives are undeniably changed because of the support they get from Wellthy.”



