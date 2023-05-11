Zinc Sulphate Market worth US$ 3.7 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Growing Agrochemicals Demand to Spur the Zinc Sulphate Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global zinc sulphate market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.



The growing production of pesticides is the major factor expected to drive the zinc sulphate market during the forecast period. Developments in the agricultural and agrochemical industries are estimated to further boost the growth of the zinc sulphate market.

Zinc sulphate is used as a weedicide and also protects plants from pests. The decrease in the amount of arable land increased the need for zinc sulphate to eliminate weed growth and increase crop quality and production. Further, zinc sulphate is often used in the agrochemical industry to treat the deficiency of zinc in crops. It is also used in animal feeds to improve animal health.

On the back of this and coupled with the growing use of zinc sulphate as a corrosion inhibitor in wastewater treatment creates immense growth opportunities for the market players operating in the zinc sulphate market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global zinc sulphate market size reported by Fact.MR for 2022 was US$ 1.8 billion

The global zinc sulphate market size is estimated to reach US$ 3.7 billion in 2033

in 2033 The projected CAGR for the global zinc sulphate market from 2023 to 2033 will be 6.7%.

Prominent players operating in the zinc sulphate market include Balaji Industries, and Changhsa Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd, among others

China accounted for the prominent zinc sulphate production in terms of overall volume produced

“Surging Corrosion Inhibitors Demand for Waste Water Treatment is Likely to Drive Zinc Sulphate Market During the Assessment Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players of Zinc Sulphate Market



Balaji Industries

Changhsa Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd

Midsouth Chemicals

Old Bridge Chemicals

Tianjin Topfert Agrochemicial Co

Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory

Market Growth Stratagems

The prices of zinc sulphate have been tumbling upward and downward due to rising energy and raw material costs. Manufacturers were forced to reduce margins and manage their overall operational costs to ensure a hassle-free supply of products to the end users. Owing to this, manufacturers are focusing on balancing out these upward and downward trends by maintaining a proper inventory at different price levels to facilitate the end-user demand accordingly.

Segmentation of Zinc Sulphate Industry Research Report

By Type : Anhydrous Hexahydrate Heptahydrate Monohydrate

By Application : Agrochemicals Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Synthetic Fibers Water Treatments Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the zinc sulphate market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (anhydrous, hexahydrate, heptahydrate, and monohydrate), application (agrochemicals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, synthetic fibers, water treatment, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

