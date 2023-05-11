Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with NongHyup Bank
May 11, 2023
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with NongHyup Bank
For release at 11:30 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
NongHyup Bank, Seoul, Korea, and NongHyup Bank, New York Branch, New York, New York
Written Agreement dated January 17, 2017
Terminated May 8, 2023
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.