Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with NongHyup Bank

For release at 11:30 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

NongHyup Bank, Seoul, Korea, and NongHyup Bank, New York Branch, New York, New York

Written Agreement dated January 17, 2017

Terminated May 8, 2023

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

