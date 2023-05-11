Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet May 16-18

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet May 16-18, 2023, in central and northwest Wyoming for a tour of local airports and to conduct a business meeting.

The Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 16, for a tour of the Worland Municipal Airport and the Hot Springs County Airport in Thermopolis. The Commission will also tour the Dubois Municipal Airport, the Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton, and Hunt Field in Lander on Wednesday, May 17. An education session on air service development will take place that same afternoon at the conclusion of the tours. Commission members will attend a dinner on both evenings at 6:30 p.m., but no official business is to be conducted. A full itinerary may be found on the commission website.

The Commission will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday, May 18, at 9:30 a.m., in the Lander Library (Fremont County Public Library), 200 Amoretti Street, Lander. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email.