Next Day Access North Houston Provides Accessibility to Opening of Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Next Day Access North Houston installed two wheelchair ramps for the grand opening event of the Omni PGA Frisco ResortHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access North Houston provided two wheelchair ramps for the grand opening of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Frisco, Texas.
Next Day Access North Houston is a local provider of accessibility solutions, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, pool lifts, and bathroom safety products. As a part of its services, the business installs rental wheelchair ramps for events and short-term accommodations. Ramps provide an accessible solution for individuals, whether older with limited mobility or had a recent injury.
Next Day Access North Houston installed a temporary wheelchair ramp for event speakers or guests to safely access the stage.
“We’re honored to provide accessibility solutions in support of today’s ceremony. Serving our community is important and personal to us,” said Brian Week, Owner of Next Day Access North Houston.
The resort features two 18-hole championship golf courses, a lighted 10-hole, par-3 short course and 2-acre putting course, and an entertainment area known as the Monument Realty PGA District. Golfers and non-golfers of all ages and skill levels can enjoy the game.
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort features 500 guest rooms and suites, 10 four-bedroom ranch houses, four pools, and indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces.
To learn more about Next Day Access North Houston, visit www.nextdayaccess.com/north-houston-tx
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a leading provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.
