Breast Biopsy Market to Cross the $1,082.44 million Mark by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The breast biopsy market has been on a steady growth trajectory over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming decade. ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $658.17 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $1,082.44 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030, ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 5.1% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030.

Breast biopsy is a medical procedure that involves the removal of a small sample of breast tissue for analysis. This procedure is typically performed to diagnose breast cancer or other breast conditions. With the increasing incidence of breast cancer and the growing awareness about the importance of early detection, the demand for breast biopsy procedures has been on the rise.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง. ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ, ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ ๐ž-๐ ๐ฎ๐ข๐๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ.

Product Segmentation:

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy: This product segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the breast biopsy market due to its ability to remove more tissue samples in a single biopsy session than core needle biopsy or fine needle aspiration biopsy.

Core Needle Biopsy: This is a popular type of breast biopsy product as it is minimally invasive, and provides accurate results for diagnosing breast cancer.

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy: This is the least invasive and least expensive type of breast biopsy procedure, but it is not always effective for diagnosing breast cancer.

Image-Guided Technology:

MRI-Guided Breast Biopsy: This type of biopsy is used when a suspicious area is detected on an MRI scan. It is an effective method for detecting small breast tumors.

Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy: This is a minimally invasive biopsy procedure that uses ultrasound imaging to locate and remove tissue samples from the breast.

Mammography-Guided Stereotactic Biopsy: This is a biopsy procedure that uses mammography imaging to guide the needle to the location of the breast tissue that needs to be removed.

CT-Guided Biopsy: This type of biopsy is typically used when a suspicious area is detected on a CT scan. It is an effective method for detecting small breast tumors.

Other Image-Guided Breast Biopsy: This category includes newer technologies such as optical coherence tomography, which uses light waves to create images of breast tissue.

End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics: This is the largest end-user segment for breast biopsy products. Hospitals and clinics offer a range of biopsy procedures to patients and are equipped with advanced medical technologies.

Diagnostic Centers: These centers specialize in providing diagnostic services to patients and are increasingly offering breast biopsy services as part of their offerings.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€ ๐›๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for breast biopsy, with Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe being the major markets. The growth in this region can be attributed to the high incidence of breast cancer, the increasing awareness about early detection, and the availability of advanced medical technologies.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the breast biopsy market, with Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific being the key markets. The increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about breast cancer, and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of this market.

North America: North America is the largest market for breast biopsy, with the US, Canada, and Mexico being the major markets. The high incidence of breast cancer, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies are driving the growth of this market.

LAMEA: The LAMEA region is expected to experience moderate growth in the breast biopsy market, with Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA being the key markets. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing incidence of breast cancer and the growing awareness about the importance of early detection.

