Warehouse Robotics Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.2% by 2030 | PDF Guide

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehouse robotics includes automated systems such as software and bagging machine that help speed up the packaging operations. Robots are used in warehouses for applications such as pick-placing, transportation, packaging, and palletizing. The integration of warehouse and robotics technology ensures accuracy and facilitates automation apart from increasing the storage space and operation efficiency of warehouses.

The global warehouse robotics market growth is driven by the surge in demand for automation due to the intense competition in e-commerce sector, rise in the number of stock-keeping units, and advancements in technology. However, factors such as initial higher costs related to training & deployment, lack of awareness, threat of job displacement, and difficulty in interacting with robots for some end users hamper the market growth.

According To AMR, global warehouse robotics market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2030.

The global warehouse robotics market is segmented based on type of robot, function, end user, and geography.

By Product Type -

Mobile Robots

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

BY FUNCTION -

Pick & Place

Assembling & Dissembling

Transportation

Packaging

Top Companies Are:

The key players operating in the warehouse robotics industry include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Kuka AG, Yaskawa, Electric Corp., Amazon Robotics (Amazon.com Inc.), Yamaha Robotics, Fetch Robotics Inc., Locus Robotics, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG.

Several manufacturers in the global warehouse robotics market stopped their business activities in 2020 due to lockdowns implemented in developed and developing countries, owing to ban on industrial activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This halt in production activities impacted the revenue of the warehouse robotics manufacturing companies. For instance, net sales of ABB Ltd. dropped by 6.6% from April 2019 to March 2020. In addition, lack of man power and raw materials affected the supply chain of the global warehouse robotics. However, the market is projected to cover from the 1st quarter of 2023, due to reduced restrictions and reopening of the global warehouse robotics industry. Moreover, in 2021, with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the market re-opened at full pace with a start of 2022.

