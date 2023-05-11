ProgWebT Wins In PTAB Trial Against Tencent, Key Patent for PWA and Mini Apps Technology having Multi-Billion Revenues

Billions revenues opportunity in mini apps & PWAs platform and lawsuits & licensing

/EIN News/ -- DOVER, Del., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProgWebT LLC, a pioneering technology company based out of Delaware, recently secured a significant victory in a Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) trial related to its core Progressive Web App (PWA) Service Worker and Mini App technology.



Tencent Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. challenged ProgWebT's U.S. Patent through derivation proceedings DER2022-00002 . The PTAB denied its rehearing petition and rejected all claims of Tencent's U.S. Application. It asserted that Yogesh Rathod, the inventor and director of ProgWebT, holds the original patent for the foundational PWA Service Worker & Mini Program technology.

Among one of the more landmark PTAB decisions this year, ProgWebT’s triumph over Tencent WeChat’s App Service highlights the importance and novelty of the company’s solutions, which are similar to the W3C standard "Service Worker" of PWA and have been widely adopted by hundreds of companies worldwide cumulatively having billions of users. With over 1.2 billion users installing Tencent's WeChat app from global app stores, the potential revenue from licensing and enforcement of the patent is immense and extends across numerous sectors.

ProgWebT is already in the process of targeting hundreds of additional organizations, which it believes are currently infringing or looking to utilize its patented internet technology, including global leaders such as Google, Tencent, Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Uber, Starbucks, Twitter, Zoom, Amazon, Tinder, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and countless other companies using PWA and associated technologies. A well-established U.S. litigation law firm is already in communication with connected litigation funders to secure the necessary funds for the forthcoming lawsuits.

ProgWebT LLC aims to attract potential investors interested in alternative asset class by offering a share of future net profits or claims based on agreements. The company's solid patent portfolio enforcement and monetization plan presents a unique opportunity to capitalize on billions of dollars in potential royalties from global infringers.

As part of its growth strategy, ProgWebT plans to develop and globally launch a Mini Apps and PWA Store and Platform, akin to native app stores and platforms, to generate revenue expansion. The company's PWA technology, covered by U.S. Patent 10990265, is considered the next generation of web architecture and is an essential facet of attracting and engaging users in apps and websites.

Investors looking to diversify their portfolios with alternative asset classes can benefit from ProgWebT's future revenue streams and claims resulting from lawsuit recoveries, settlements, and ongoing royalties. With PWA technology stacks becoming the future of the web, now is the perfect time to invest in this forward-thinking solution.

About ProgWebT

ProgWebT LLC, based in Delaware, USA, is a leading innovator in the digital technology space. The company possesses an extensive portfolio of patents related to Progressive Web Apps (PWA), Service Worker (SW), and Mini Apps technology.