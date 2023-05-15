Motorcyclists Crenshaw and Shabazz Hit The Road To Open New Conversations
three middle aged rabble rousing mfs who aim to challenge the status quo when it comes to talking about the issues that face our nation and world.”PORTLAND , OREGON , UNITED STATES , May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Those people who call racism America’s toughest topic have not met Mic Crenshaw and Malcolm Shabazz Hoover. For decades in a famously polarized Pacific Northwest, these artist-activists have deftly used storytelling, charisma, and persuasion to enlighten, entertain and get real things done.
For their first documentary film project, the duo is taking to their beloved Harley Low Riders to do to America what they’ve done at home: Freely engage a broad swath of citizenry on that topic most find vexing.
Full of gorgeous vistas and unexpected conversation, Crenshaw & Shabazz is a road trip like no other. Now in pre-production and focused on fundraising, the series’ pilot takes viewers from leading-edge Portland dialogues to frank talk in rural California. The team is set to land at the Born Free Motorcycle Show in Los Angeles under tight, internationally-crucial time constraints.
Mic Crenshaw is co-editor of the new book It Did Happen Here: An Anti-Fascist History and co-producer of the It Did Happen Here podcast. Crenshaw made his way to master storyteller status as a stalwart hip hop artist, tearing up stages from Tacoma to Tanzania. His powerful presence on the 2020 George Floyd protest scene earned him laudatory New Yorker coverage.
Malcolm Shabazz Hoover is an icon of the 21st-century Black farmers movement. His Portland-based Black Futures Farm not only feeds his community, it teaches the community to grow healthy food on their own. A sparkling poet, he has also published 144 Poems for God, Love, Truth, Justice, Peace and Hip Hop (Smooth Stones Press, 2016). Shabazz is a “therapeutic cannabis enthusiast” with Black Panther lineage whose own activism record is
above reproach.
A founding member of Minneapolis Baldies, Mic Crenshaw is featured in The Baldies, a Twin Cities Public Television-produced documentary. On May 20, the Minnesota Historical Society will screen the film and hold a live, Crenshaw-led panel discussion. It Did Happen Here will bring the storyteller to Portland’s Powell’s Books on June 6.
Crenshaw & Shabazz also features fellow antiracism pioneer and jiu-jitsu activist Tom "The Homie" Tegner. The pilot episode is directed by Donnell Alexander. Crenshaw, Shabazz and The Homie Tom call themselves, “three middle aged rabble rousing mfs who aim to challenge the status quo when it comes to talking about the issues that face our nation and world.” More
than that, they are change agents who almost compulsively share tools and deepen conversations.
In the often-conservative world of motorcycling, their presence is stunning to see.
