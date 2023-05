10-year Forecast: Sports Medicine Market Expected to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1%

Sports Medicine

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The field of sports medicine is rapidly growing and evolving, with new technologies and treatments constantly being developed to help athletes and active individuals prevent and recover from injuries. ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $8520 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $12862 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030, ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 5.1% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030.

This growth is being driven by several factors, including an increasing awareness of the importance of physical fitness and the benefits of regular exercise, as well as a growing demand for minimally invasive and non-surgical treatments for sports-related injuries. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as wearable devices and telemedicine, are helping to improve the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis and treatment in sports medicine.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. Arthrex

2. CONMED

3. DJO global

4. Johnson & Johnson

5. Mueller Sport Medicine

6. Orthofix International N.V

7. Smith & Nephew Plc.

8. Stryker

9. Wright Medical group

10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings

๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ. ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž ๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ข๐ซ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ.

Body reconstruction and repair products include implants, arthroscopy devices, fracture and ligament repair devices, prosthetic devices, and orthobiologics. These products are used to repair or replace damaged or injured tissues and bones.

Body support and recovery products include thermal therapy products, brace and support devices, compression clothing, and monitoring devices. These products are used to reduce pain and inflammation, promote healing, and prevent further injury.

Body monitoring and evaluation devices include cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices, respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices, hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices, musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices, and other monitoring and evaluation devices. These products are used to monitor and measure various aspects of physical health and performance.

Accessories include a wide range of products, such as bandages, tapes, and wraps, as well as more advanced products such as sensors and software applications that can be used with monitoring and evaluation devices.

In terms of applications, the sports medicine market is segmented by the type of injury being treated. Some of the most common injuries treated in sports medicine include knee injuries, shoulder injuries, ankle and foot injuries, back and spine injuries, elbow and wrist injuries, hip injuries, and other injuries.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ. ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€.

North America is one of the largest markets for sports medicine products and services, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico being the major countries in this region. The market growth in this region is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of the benefits of physical fitness and sports, a growing demand for non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments, and a high prevalence of sports-related injuries. Key players in this market include Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and DJO Global, Inc.

Europe is another major market for sports medicine products and services, with Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and other countries in the region contributing to market growth. The market growth in this region is driven by factors such as an increasing focus on sports and physical fitness, a high incidence of sports-related injuries, and a growing demand for minimally invasive and non-surgical treatments. Key players in this market include Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., ConMed Corporation, and ร–ssur Hf.

Asia-Pacific is also a rapidly growing market for sports medicine products and services, with Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and other countries in the region contributing to market growth. The market growth in this region is driven by factors such as a growing middle class, increasing participation in sports and physical fitness activities, and a high incidence of sports-related injuries. Key players in this market include Xiros, DJO Global, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Smith & Nephew.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) is another important market for sports medicine products and services, with Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and other countries in the region contributing to market growth. The market growth in this region is driven by factors such as a growing focus on physical fitness and sports, a high incidence of sports-related injuries, and a growing demand for non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments. Key players in this market include Arthrex, Inc., ConMed Corporation, DJO Global, Inc., and Smith & Nephew.

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

1. What is the current size of the sports medicine market, and what is its projected growth in the coming years?

2. What are the key products in the sports medicine market, and how are they used to treat sports-related injuries?

3. Which regions are the largest markets for sports medicine products and services, and what factors are driving market growth in these regions?

4. Who are the major players in the sports medicine market, and what are their key product offerings?

5. What new innovations are being developed in the sports medicine industry, and how are they expected to impact the market in the future?

6. How does the sports medicine market differ from other medical specialties, such as orthopedics or physical therapy?

7. What role do sports medicine practitioners play in helping athletes to prevent injuries and optimize their performance?

8. How are sports medicine products and services marketed to consumers, and what strategies are most effective in driving adoption of these products?

9. What are the most common sports-related injuries, and how are they typically treated by sports medicine professionals?

10. How do sports medicine practices vary across different sports, and what are some of the unique challenges faced by practitioners in each sport?

