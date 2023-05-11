MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet May 24-26 in Beaufort

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person May 24-26 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 25; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 26.

The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, and near the beginning of the meeting on Thursday, May 25.

The following information pertains to in-person public comment:

Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak.

To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.

Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.

Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:

An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.

Mail to May 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

The deadline to submit written comments for this meeting is 4 p.m. Monday, May 22.

The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

Agenda items include votes on the following:

Adoption of Supplement A to Amendment 1 of the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan;

The Goal and Objectives for the Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan Amendment 1;

Suspension of subsection (4) of section (e) of NCMFC Rule 15A NCAC 03O .0501 PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS TO OBTAIN PERMITS for an indefinite period. This will consent to the continuance of Proclamation M-11-2023, which allows a new Shellfish Relocation Permit established by Proclamation SF-5-2023 to be fully utilized.

Notice of text for a number of proposed rules pertaining to the below three issues. The proposed rules will go to public hearing at a later date. Data Collection and Harassment Prevention for the Conservation of Marine and Estuarine Resources, Oyster Sanctuary Rule Changes, and Conforming Rule Changes for Shellfish Relay Program and Shellfish Leases and Franchises.



The commission is also scheduled to receive presentations on the following:

False Albacore Data Update

The Use of Allocation as a Management Tool in Fisheries

The Blue Crab FMP Amendment 3 Adaptive Management Revision

The Estuarine Striped Bass Stock Assessment Update

The full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.