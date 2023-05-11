Chu Vision Institute Releases Article Titled, “Nervous About Cataract Surgery? 13 Things to Know That Will Bring You Peace of Mind”

/EIN News/ -- Bloomington, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomington, Minnesota -

Chu Vision Institute, a leading vision correction practice in the Twin Cities area, has recently released an article titled, “Nervous About Cataract Surgery? 13 Things to Know That Will Bring You Peace of Mind.” Cataracts are a common eye condition, particularly for adults over 60 years old. Fortunately, cataract surgery is also a common and highly effective procedure for restoring vision, done by replacing the natural lens that has become cloudy with a new clear lens. In the article, Dr. Ralph Chu points out 13 things that can help patients reduce their anxiety with regards to cataract surgery.

Dr. Chu explains, “Cataract surgery is one of the most common surgical procedures performed in the world, with millions of procedures performed each year in the United States. The surgery is safe and effective, with a success rate close to 100%. The procedure is typically performed as an outpatient procedure in an accredited ambulatory surgery center, and you go home the same day.”

It is also important to note that cataract surgery is a painless procedure. The patient will be provided with local topical anesthesia and anesthetic in the form of eye drops. This will numb the eye so that the patient will not feel anything during the process. While patients are technically awake during the procedure, they won’t see anything, with most patients not even remembering the procedure happening at all.

Cataract surgery is also relatively quick, taking about 10 to 15 minutes per eye. This means that patients won’t need to spend a long time in the operating room, and most people will wake up from the surgery within 15 minutes. In addition, cataract surgery is usually performed as an outpatient procedure, so the patient will be able to go home the same day, although someone else will have to drive them home.

Patients are advised to relax for a few days after the procedure. Instructions will be provided on how to care for the eye after the surgery, including any activities for patients to avoid that can put a strain on the eyes to ensure the artificial lens will remain in place. Patients may return to their usual activities after a few days.

Most patients’ vision improves quickly after the surgery. Patients may already notice an improvement in their vision within hours after the surgery, although it may take several weeks for their vision to completely stabilize and for visual perception to become optimal.

Complications from the cataract surgery are rare, though possible. The most common side effect is a secondary cataract that occurs when the back of the lens capsule becomes cloudy. This can easily be treated with a quick laser procedure. Other possible complications include infection or swelling, but the risk is very low, particularly when performed by an experienced surgeon.

Launched in 1999 by Dr. Ralph Chu, the Chu Vision Institute is located in Bloomington, MN, and offers comprehensive vision correction services to the Twin Cities and surrounding area. They are accredited to provide comprehensive surgical treatments that are in compliance with the best standards in safety, cleanliness, and sterilization. The services provided by the Chu Vision Institute include LASIK and vision correction procedures and custom cataract surgery.

