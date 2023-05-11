Perfluorocarbons Market to Hit US$ 1.5 Billion At a CAGR of 4.0% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Perfluorocarbons Demand from Healthcare Industry to Boost Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global perfluorocarbons market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.



Perfluorocarbons (PFCs) are known for their high chemical stability, low surface tension, high solvency power, and low global warming potential. The PFC market is driven by demand from the electronics and semiconductor industries, where PFCs are used for cleaning and etching processes. PFCs are also used in the medical industry, particularly in surgical procedures and as contrast agents in medical imaging. Further, the rising demand for non-invasive techniques in the medical field for scar reduction is expected to drive the demand for PFCs.

Perfluorocarbons heal wounds and can be used as intravenous emulsions and as respiratory adjuvants. Perfluorocarbons are widely used in vitreoretinal surgery around the world, and their applications are expanding in ultrasound and optoacoustic imaging.

Other applications of perfluorocarbons are in the electronics, semiconductor, and medical industries, among others. The PFC market is dominated by a few key players, and there have been several mergers and acquisitions in the industry in recent years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global perfluorocarbons market is projected to grow at 4.0% CAGR and reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2033

in 2023 The global perfluorocarbons market size reported by Fact.MR for 2022 is US$ 982.8 million

Perfluoroalkane in product type holds the maximum share and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% until 2033

until 2033 Germany is likely to be the fastest-growing market, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Demand for perfluorocarbons from China is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2033

“Chemical Stability and Low Surface Tension of Perfluorocarbons Make Them Suitable Choice for Numerous Application Driving the Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent players including Solvay S.A, AGC Inc., The Chemours Company, 3M, Fujian Yongjing Technology Co., Ltd., Pelchem SOC Ltd, BVI, Changshu 3F Zhonghao New Chemical Materials Co., Ltd., are adopting various ground-breaking strategies to enhance their market presence. Further, signing long-term supply contracts, and raising their production capacities to curb the demand pool and gain high-profit margins. Entering emerging markets where demand for electronics is on the rise is the key factor helping manufacturers fetch higher revenues.

• In October 2021, The National Hockey League and The Chemours company announced the multiyear renewal of partnership to continue providing education, technical support, innovation, and sustainable solutions with Opteon refrigerants to support the NHL’s commitment to ensuring levels of hockey thrive for future generations.

Segmentation of Perfluorocarbons Industry Research Report

By Product : Perfluoroalkane Alkyne Aromatics

By Application : Semiconductor Cleaning Tracers & Taggers Cosmetics Electrical Processing Medical Use Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the perfluorocarbons market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (perfluoroalkane, alkyne, and aromatics), application (semiconductor cleaning, tracers & taggers, cosmetics, electrical processing, medical use, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

