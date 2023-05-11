Network Function Virtualization Market Size Booming More Than 7X to Touch USD 176 Billion by 2029 | BlueWeave Marketing

The in-depth research report on the global network function virtualization market covers various country-specific markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global network function virtualization market, due to rapid adoption of technologies, such as Software Defined Everything (SDx), cloud computing, and IoT. The high degree of industrialization in the United States and Canada has played a positive role in the growth of various industries. Additionally, favorable standards and regulations in North American countries have contributed to the growth of the NFV industry.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global network function virtualization market size at USD 22.82 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global network function virtualization market size to expand at a robust CAGR of 23.63% reaching a value of USD 175.95 billion by 2029. Major growth drivers for global network function virtualization market include a spurring demand for an affordable and efficient network management system as well as the growing utilization of telecommunications equipment and services in commercial and data center environments. Another key driver is the accelerating adoption of network automation and virtualization technologies, as well as the increasing prevalence of server virtualization, cloud services, and data center consolidation. The intensifying network complexity necessitates cloud-based services, IoT deployments, security agility, and cloud migration. It heightens demand for network virtualization and automation is also contributing to the expansion of the Network Function Virtualization (NFV) market. The necessity for advanced network management systems is also fueling the growth of this market. However, complexity in integrating and managing virtual network functions with legacy network infrastructure and security concerns related to virtualized networks are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global network function virtualization market during the period in analysis.





Global Network Function Virtualization Market – Overview

Network Function Virtualization (NFV) market refers to the use of software to virtualize network functions that were traditionally performed by dedicated hardware appliances, such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, and other networking equipment. The goal of NFV is to enable more flexible, agile, and cost-effective network architectures that can be rapidly deployed and scaled up or down to meet changing business requirements. NFV is a key technology for the development of next-generation networks, including 5G, and is used by service providers, enterprises, and cloud service providers to optimize their networks and services.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Network Function Virtualization Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental impact on the Network Function Virtualization (NFV) market. The pandemic began in early 2020 in China, which is one of the world's largest manufacturers and consumers of end devices, such as smartphones, computers, and tablets. Chinese manufacturing facilities were closed for several months, leading to constraints on the import and export of end devices to and from restricted regions of China, disrupting the supply chain and seriously impacting the industry's production, sales, and operations. In March 2020, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a global association developing 5G technology, announced that the final decision on 5G specifications would be delayed by three months due to COVID-19. These delayed releases slowed the commercial development and deployment of NFV devices for 5G. As a result, the supply chain disruptions and delays in the release of 5G specifications affected the global network functions virtualization market and its revenues in 2020 and 2021. Despite the challenges, some companies restored the NFV industry's momentum, and governments across countries have been taking steps to alleviate the negative impacts of COVID-19. As a result, it is projected that the NFV industry will gradually return to its trajectory during the post pandemic era.

Global Network Function Virtualization Market – By Deployment Mode

By deployment mode, global network function virtualization market is bifurcated into Cloud and On-premises segments. The cloud segment held a higher market share in the global network function virtualization market. The cloud deployment mode allows for easy scalability and flexibility of network functions, making it an attractive option for organizations that require rapid changes in their network infrastructure. The cloud deployment mode enables cost savings as it eliminates the need for expensive hardware and reduces maintenance costs. Also, it allows for easy management of resources and improves the overall efficiency of network operations. Cloud deployment mode provides enhanced security features such as multi-tenancy and data encryption, which are crucial in protecting network infrastructure and sensitive data.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global network function virtualization market include Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, VMware, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Ericsson AB, NEC Corporation, Wind River Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Amdocs Inc., and Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Network Function Virtualization Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Network Function Virtualization Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In April 2021 - Microsoft acquired Affirmed Networks, a leading provider of virtualized mobile networks, for an undisclosed amount. The technology of Affirmed Networks enables mobile operators to virtualize their network functions, such as routing, security, and traffic management, and run them on standard server hardware. Microsoft integrates Affirmed Networks' technology into its Azure cloud platform to provide a more complete solution for telecommunications companies looking to deploy virtualized network functions in the cloud.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period– 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Component, Deployment Mode, Application, End-Use, Region Key Players Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, VMware, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Ericsson AB, NEC Corporation, Wind River Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Amdocs Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

