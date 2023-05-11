Media Advisory: Glenroy® Receives Silver Achievement Award in Sustainability for its TruRenu® Store Drop-Off Recyclable Zipper Pouch for Walex® Commando Black Holding Tank Cleaner

/EIN News/ -- MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging, has received a Silver Achievement Award in Sustainability from the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) for the Walex® Commando Black Holding Tank Cleaner Store Drop-off recyclable pouch.



A total of 323 entries were submitted for the 2023 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition, with the award winners recently announced in Amelia Island, Florida.

“Store Drop-off recyclable pouches play a crucial role in lowering consumers’ carbon footprint and promoting the circular economy,” said Evan Arnold, vice president of business development at Glenroy. “We are honored to receive this award from the Flexible Packaging Association and for the continued recognition as a leader in developing sustainable flexible packaging.”

These all-polyethylene pouches meet the requirements of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition® How2Recycle® Store Drop-off label program, which clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. The Walex Commando Black Holding Tank Cleaner pouch features the recycling label on the front of the package, an area typically reserved exclusively for branding and promotional content. Instructions and labels are usually displayed on the back of the package. Design alterations like this can significantly enhance recycling awareness among consumers.

In addition, Walex evaluates product and packaging performance with comprehensive accelerated oven testing. They monitor weight variations, packaging appearance, and fragrance strength to better understand how the contents interact with the pouch material at high temperatures as well as when exposed for prolonged periods in less extreme conditions. Glenroy’s TruRenu® Store Drop-off recyclable pouch earned top marks in qualification testing and provides exceptional quality with a conscious eye towards sustainability.

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is an authority in sustainable flexible packaging, and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP, an award winning, recyclable inverted tube. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy delivers sustainable flexible packaging solutions for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information about Glenroy’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

