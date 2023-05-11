AmaJova Introduces a New Platform Connecting Freelancers And Employers Globally
AmaJova, a freelance marketplace, streamlines talent search for employers & expands opportunities for freelancers with its user-friendly muti-currency platformIPWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AmaJova, an innovative freelance marketplace, is making it easier for employers to find top talent and freelancers to discover more opportunities within their niche industries. They've launched a new platform that offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience along with a range of tools for employers and freelancers around the world.
Currently, almost 47% of the global workforce is made up of freelancers, and this number is likely to increase. This means more and more self-employed people are turning to services like AmaJova to find employers who need their services. This also means that employers now have access to a larger talent pool, however, they need the tools to find talented freelancers working in their industry.
Through AmaJova, freelancers may find a number of attractive features they won't get on other platforms. The site allows them to set up a profile, showcase their skills and experience and browse available projects. They can advertise their services at a fixed price, with the option to offer additional services for an extra fee.
By signing up for an AmaJova Plus account, a freelancer can set the price of their service in over 30 supported currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD and more. This helps them avoid currency exchange fees and allows them to attract clients from around the world. Plus, subscribers have the option to use USDT and Binance Pay for faster payouts.
Employers using the platform also have a wealth of options. When searching for top talent, they can browse listings and target their search using easy-to-use filters. An employer can search by keyword, price range, skill level, language and location. They can then review freelancer profiles to pinpoint the perfect person for the job.
AmaJova has also made it easy for employers to post projects and communicate with potential hires. They designed their new platform to be flexible and adaptable, allowing freelancers and employers to work together on a wide range of projects, from short-term assignments to long-term contracts.
Overall, AmaJova makes it easier for freelancers to showcase their skills and increase their revenue while providing employers with a streamlined process for finding the talent they need.
"AmaJova is all about empowering freelancers and employers to succeed," said CEO Henry Okpolokpo. "We've built a platform that is easy to use, efficient and effective. Freelancers can find high-quality work and employers can find the right talent for their projects."
To ensure peace of mind for users, AmaJova has worked hard to make their new platform safe and reliable. Through its escrow payment system, it ensures all payment transactions and project deliveries are secure, protecting employers and freelancers from fraud.
AmaJova also offers a referral program where promoters can earn $5 for every new employer or freelancer who spends or earns $100 or more on the platform. The program is open to anyone who signs up for an AmaJova account and can be easily accessed through a unique referral link.
"Our goal is to make it easier for freelancers and employers to connect and work together, and we believe that the new features we've added will make that process even smoother," said Henry Okpolokpo.
With its comprehensive range of services and user-friendly interface, AmaJova is quickly becoming the go-to platform for both freelancers and employers. The site is easy to use, fast and safe. It also publishes helpful blog articles that deliver tips and resources to help freelancers and employers form successful connections.
To learn more, visit the AmaJova website at www.amajova.com
