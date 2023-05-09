Senate Passes Protections for Domestic, Sexual Violence Survivors

Common Justice said, “Common Justice is thrilled that S.214A (Myrie)/A.2105A (Meeks) has passed in the Senate. We commend the legislature for taking a critical step toward decoupling victim compensation from law enforcement interaction and lessening racial and ethnic disparities in support of survivors. Supporting victims and survivors, not incarceration, keeps communities safe.”

Connie Neal, Executive Director of the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said, “We are thrilled the Senate has approved this package of legislation that will significantly enhance accommodations for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Of particular note is the passage of the Fair Access to Victim Compensation bill, which eliminates the requirement for victims to report their harm to law enforcement within one year of the crime occurring. We understand that for a variety of reasons, including fear of retaliation or blame, stigma, shame, or mistrust in law enforcement, victims may wait to report or even choose not to report a crime to law enforcement. Current requirements leave far too many New Yorkers without the financial support they deserve. We appreciate the work of Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senator Zellnor Myrie for advancing this critical piece of legislation and ensuring DV victims have access to life-stabilizing victim compensation funds.”

Kris Brown, President of the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence said, “For decades, survivors who are directly impacted and disproportionately excluded from victim compensation, an essential pathway for survivors to access support, have been leading calls for changes that would remove barriers to accessing compensation. This bill would remove discriminatory barriers and expand the forms of evidence that could be used to show that a survivor suffered harm. This type of funding is crucial to the healing of survivors of crimes and would interrupt the cycles of violence that pervade homes and communities, including communities of color, who have no recourse or resources to move forward. Brady thanks Senator Myrie, Assm. Meeks, and the Fair Access to Victims Compensation Coalition for their leadership on this important legislation.”

Rebecca Fischer, Executive Director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence said, “If we're committed to tackling gun violence as a public health crisis, we have to ensure that survivors have equitable access to resources and compensation to help them live and thrive. Helping those with trauma to heal, especially those most often left behind by our current system, is not only a form of justice–it also helps disrupt the continued cycle of powerlessness and violence. We need comprehensive solutions to address gun violence from all angles, and we applaud the NYS Senate for passing the Fair Access to Victim Compensation bill, an essential solution to the path to saving lives.”

Safe Horizon said, “Safe Horizon, the nation's largest non-profit victim assistance organization, applauds Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, bill sponsor Sen. Zellnor Myrie and the entire State Senate for passing this package of critical legislation to support survivors across NY including the "Fair Access to Victim Compensation" bill (S.214-A). This important legislation will help expand the paths to victim compensation for New Yorkers impacted by violence or abuse by allowing victim service providers to certify their applications in lieu of a police report. We are grateful to our coalition partners who helped lead this effort, and look forward to more victims and survivors charting paths to healing in the coming years.”

Sonia Ossorio, Executive Director Women's Justice NOW and NOW-NYC said: “The Senate is taking an important step forward in addressing the endemic violence that women face in their daily lives. Improving laws and systems and the means for women to seek safety, security and justice is the mark of an effective governing body.”

Not Another Child said, “Not Another Child applauds the NYS Senate for passing the Fair Victims Act Compensation bill. The expansion of victims compensation will ensure that victims and survivors receive promised resources that put them on the road to healing without excessive retraumatization.”

Pamela Hight, Volunteer with Moms Demand Action and Fellow with the Everytown Survivor Network, whose son Ya-Quin English, was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in 2013 and other son, Jermaine Hight, was stabbed and killed on June 12, 2016, said, “Gun violence has severe economic consequences and continues to disproportionately impact communities of color — these communities should not have to endure additional challenges because New York’s victim support systems are inaccessible. As we approach the year mark of the Buffalo mass shooting this week, we applaud the Senate for recognizing that fair access to victim compensation is a social equity issue and passing legislation that will give people the resources they need by removing barriers to better support survivors in their healing.”